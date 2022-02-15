As Amazon, JPMorgan drop mask mandates, Raleigh employers should prepare for friction

Amazon, Walmart Lift Mask Mandates for Vaccinated Employees. TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fully vaccinated U.S. workers at Amazon and Walmart will no longer have to wear masks unless local or state laws require them.
Amazon is more than doubling its maximum base salary for corporate workers, according to an internal memo. The company will now cap its base pay at $350,000, up from its previous max of $160,000. Amazon cited the competitive labor market as one of the factors behind the change. Amazon is...
American Airlines has again pushed back the restart date of its nonstop flight to London out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Meanwhile, some of RDU's peer airports are seeing transatlantic flights return.
Finance firm Fiserv's $650 million buy of Florida-based Finxact means millions for a North Carolina bank. Wilmington's Live Oak Bancshares (Nasdaq: LOB) was an early investor in Finxact and, per a securities filing, expects to realize a pre-tax gain of about $115 million once Fiserv's buyout closes.
With annual insurance costs for owner-operators and small fleets reaching anywhere from $8,000 to $25,000 or more per truck, being at the wheel of your own operation can be overwhelming. A solution for transporters facing escalating costs could be usage-based insurance, which is available to owner-operators and small fleets that...
WILD USED CAR SALE: We all know about how the global supply chain crunch and semiconductor shortages have led to used vehicles fetching big price tags, but this story just might take the cake. A tech writer looking to sell his 7-year-old Honda Fit – a model that's been discontinued...
Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday that Amazon.com Inc and a group of New York workers have agreed tentatively on terms for a union election, and an organizer said the vote would take place late next month. The agreement lays out the election's timing...
Women, Black executives making gains in key roles at the bank. ‘Maniacal’ focus brings about change, Citi’s Wechter says. exceeded targets it set to increase the percentage of women and Black executives among its ranks, showing progress on the firm’s push to improve diversity. Black employees in...
Moving to a cheaper city comes with a pay cut at many tech companies, including Google, Twitter and Meta. But in a hot talent market, there’s another way to handle moves to cheaper locales. Instead of embracing geo-neutral pay, some tech companies just let things even out gradually. Executives...
Workers in Belgium now have the right to ask their employers for a four-day workweek. The Belgian government on Tuesday passed the reform, along with a bundle of other revisions to the country's labor laws. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the goal is to make the economy more productive...
