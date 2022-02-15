Gators point guard Tyree Appleby questionable for Tuesday night's matchup against Texas A&M

Florida is gearing up for what feels like a must-win contest on the road against Texas A&M on Tuesday night. Though this game is currently considered a Quadrant 1 matchup (that will almost certainly change with a UF win), the Gators can’t afford a loss to an Aggies team that has lost eight straight, even in College Station.

A key injury could complicate things, though. Starting point guard Tyree Appleby exited Saturday’s loss to Kentucky early in the first half after reaggravating a thigh bruise. He tried to return to start the second half but was pulled for good shortly after.

Coach Mike White updated his status on Monday, and the outlook isn’t particularly encouraging. Appleby apparently hasn’t practiced the last two days.

“I think there’s a chance (he plays). I don’t know for sure,” White said, per On3’s Zach Abolverdi. “He didn’t go yesterday or today. So, we’ll see. I’m sure (head basketball trainer) Duke (Werner) will evaluate him at shootaround (Tuesday).”

Appleby is averaging 10.4 points per game and is the team’s second-leading scorer and most reliable long-range shooter in the backcourt. He’s also the team’s leader in assists with 3.8 per game. In his absence, the team will likely turn to Brandon McKissic, who scored nine points in 26 minutes against the Wildcats.

White said that the team has to be prepared to play without Appleby.

“It’s next man up. There’s not another choice,” White said. “Confident in our guys’ abilities if we play with poise and mental toughness and make simple plays. But if we play rattled, we mentally have an excuse — Tyree’s not at full strength or Tyree may not play — we’re already a team that, we struggle with turnovers.

“We’ve gotten better throughout the year, and I think they are second in the country in turnover percentage. So they’re really active with their hands, quick. A fast team that swarms to the basketball. They just create havoc. They create turnovers. So whoever we’ve got out there, we’ve gotta handle the ball with poise and maturity.”

Florida is at a critical point in the season. It ranks No. 49 in the NET, and it is currently considered to be among the “First Four Out” for the NCAA Tournament by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. This team desperately needs to win a road game against TAMU, or else it’s going to have a real upward battle to make the tournament.

And it seems the Gators may have to do so without one of their best players.

