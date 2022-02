(The Center Square) – Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has again banned the use of credit ratings in insurance pricing. “I’m taking this action against insurers’ use of credit scoring in response to the economic harm many people have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic—harm that has significantly impacted people who are already financially vulnerable,” said Kreidler in a statement Tuesday. “We know that now, more than ever, credit reporting is unreliable. It is unfair to base how much someone pays for frequently mandatory insurance on an unreliable and fluctuating factor like a credit score.”

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO