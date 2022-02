Dave Chappelle has never been shy about speaking his mind, a quality that has won him both the support of loyal fans and, especially in recent months, made him a target of criticism. One of the most popular names in comedy, Chappelle is returning to Portland for a stand-up show on April 20, at the Moda Center. You can get tickets to the show now from Vivid Seats, though you may be paying more than face value. If you want a chance to catch the show at face value, you’ll have to be ready when tickets go up for presale on Wednesday, February 16 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster. After the presale event, what’s left will officially go on sale starting at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, Feb. 18.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO