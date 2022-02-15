ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. A judge had already declaredthat...

POLITICO

Opinion | Is a Mystery Donor Funding Sarah Palin’s crusade against the New York Times?

Jack Shafer is Politico’s senior media writer. Sarah Palin’s libel suit against the New York Times, filed four-and-half years ago, was decided against her two ways this week. The jury rejected her claim, and the judge, acting during jury deliberations, dismissed the case, saying Palin’s lawyers had failed to provide enough evidence for the jury to consider.
San Francisco Chronicle

Sarah Palin isn’t through with the New York Times yet. She could cripple journalism before she’s done

Tuesday’s verdict in favor of the New York Times in a libel lawsuit first brought against the media outlet by Sarah Palin in 2017 doesn't mean the former governor of Alaska's legal fight is over. The 2008 vice presidential candidate’s defamation suit may still offer anti-press forces the opening they have hungered for to destroy the half-century-old ruling that has shielded news media from legal reprisal over errors in their reporting.
TheDailyBeast

Jury in Sarah Palin Case Received Notifications of Judge's Plan to Dismiss Case During Deliberations

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff has revealed that several of the jurors who ruled in favor of the New York Times in a libel case brought forth by Sarah Palin received push notifications during the trial notifying them of Rakoff’s plan to potentially dismiss the case. “These jurors reported that although they had been assiduously adhering to the court’s instruction to avoid media coverage of the trial, they had involuntarily received ‘push notifications’ on their smartphones that contained the bottom line of the ruling,” Rakoff wrote on Wednesday. He also said that jurors assured the court’s law clerk that the notifications hadn’t “affected them in any way or played any role whatever in their deliberations.” Rakoff had planned to dismiss the case because Palin’s attorney was unable to prove “actual malice” but in his Monday announcement also said that he would allow the jury to continue deliberating on a verdict because of the likelihood of an appeal. Rakoff said that parties could “promptly initiate” a joint phone call to determine if “further proceedings are appropriate.”
Slate

Before the Jury Could Drop a Bomb in the Palin–New York Times Case, the Judge Did

Friday morning at 9:30 sharp—which seems like years ago now, given all that had happened by Monday afternoon—closing statements began in Sarah Palin’s libel suit against the New York Times. Palin attorney Kenneth Turkel walked to the courtroom lectern, which, these days, is a plexiglass box fitted with a HEPA filter. He removed his mask to address the jury.
Washington Post

Sarah Palin and the price of fame

Sarah Palin is the 21st century’s Monica Lewinsky. Catchy lead, KP, but people don’t understand analogies or metaphors anymore. They’ll think you mean that Palin was once a presidential intern who had an affair with a president. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
bloomberglaw.com

Palin’s New York Times Spat Tees Up Wider Press Freedom Face-Off

Welcome back to Opening Argument, a column where I dive into disputes lower courts are wrestling with and unpack complicated litigation. On tap today, a look at how Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against The New York Times could limit press protections. Win or lose Sarah Palin’s defamation case against...
Indy100

Judge in Sarah Palin libel trial asks her weird question then points out his wife in court

The trial of Sarah Palin vs. New York Times is underway and so far some great one-liners have come out of it. On Thursday, court resumed in lower Manhattan, where Palin continued her testimony from the day before and the New York Times began their cross-examination. But before the court took a short break, District Judge Jed Rakoff, asked Palin an interesting question.
The Independent

‘This one crossed the line’: Sarah Palin’s attorney accuses New York Times of ‘arrogance’ in defamation trial

An attorney for Sarah Palin has dismissed arguments and explanations from The New York Times and its legal team in a high-profile defamation case as “indicative of an arrogance and a sense of power” within the newspaper.In closing arguments at the trial in US District Court in Manhattan, attorney Ken Turkel argued that the case before the jury remained the former Alaska governor’s “only remedy” following a 2017 editorial at the centre of the trial.The editorial, corrected within 12 hours after it was published, falsely linked Ms Palin’s political action committee’s map – featuring crosshairs over Democratic-leaning congressional districts –...
Daily Beast

Sarah Palin Lives Out Right-Wing News Media Fantasy in Court

After myriad delays and a bout of COVID-19, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin testified on Thursday in her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, a rare case offering a right-wing blowhard a chance to land a significant blow against press freedom. But by day’s end, the prospect of a...
CBS New York

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin Takes Stand For Second Day At New York Times Trial: ‘I Hope That There Is Justice’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin was back in court Thursday taking on the New York Times. As Palin arrived at federal court in Lower Manhattan to take the witness stand for the second day in the trial against the newspaper, she had advice for jurors. “I just really hope that the jury understands how important it is for truth to prevail,” she said. The former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate is suing the Times over a 2017 editorial headlined “America’s Lethal Politics.” It was published in the op-ed section after a shooting at a congressional baseball...
Deadline

Sarah Palin Takes Stand In Libel Trial Against New York Times; Former Editor Says He “Felt Terrible” For Inserting Incorrect Sentence In Op-Ed

Sarah Palin briefly took the stand in her libel trial against the New York Times on Wednesday, while the editor responsible for inserting incorrect language in a 2017 op-ed said that he “felt terrible” about the mistake, but denied that it was intentional. The trial in a New York federal court has been moving rather briskly and has drawn attention as it is one of the rare instances of a major public figure to take a news outlet to trial, given the high bar that plaintiffs face in showing that a publication engaged in malice or reckless disregard for the truth. Palin...
Metro International

N.Y. Times ex-editor denies trying to blame Sarah Palin for mass shooting

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The former New York Times editor who oversaw the 2017 editorial underlying Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against the newspaper on Wednesday denied trying to blame the prominent Republican for the 2011 mass shooting that seriously wounded former U.S. congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. James Bennet testified that changes...
