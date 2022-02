Click here to read the full article. J. Alexander Martin, the co-founder of apparel company FUBU, is launching a new streaming platform that will deliver culturally relevant and diverse content, Variety has learned exclusively. For Us By Us Network — the same moniker behind the billion dollar fashion brand FUBU — will launch in April 2022 as a subscription digital streaming channel. Martin co-founded For Us By Us Network with Roberto “Rush” Evans, a creative executive who has been behind such hits as the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise. The network will be rooted in authentic and raw content around topics, people...

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO