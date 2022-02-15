ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Young Roseville fashion entrepreneur designs for Zulily

By Jordan Radach, Sonseeahray Tonsall
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

With so many creative voices in the world of fashion, how do you go from selling a few pieces here and there to designing for a major company?

Marlee Stark and her mom, Melina Stark, of Roseville joined Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss how she began designing for Zulily.

