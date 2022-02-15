ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo incredibly predicted his record-breaking heroics vs Ireland in 88th minute chat with Portugal bench

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUAtE_0eFHLoJm00

PORTUGAL star Danilo has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo predicted he would break the international goalscoring record against the Republic of Ireland.

The odds were against the Manchester United star with him needing to score twice in a matter of minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dZSz_0eFHLoJm00
Cristiano Ronaldo ripped off his shirt to celebrate breaking the international goal record Credit: Sportsfile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbB1x_0eFHLoJm00
Ronaldo achieved the record with a 96th-minute headed winner against the Republic of Ireland Credit: Sportsfile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42anBI_0eFHLoJm00
CR7 even bounced back from a missed penalty to break the record Credit: Sportsfile

To make things worse Portugal had struggled in the match with Ireland leading 2-1.

Yet Ronaldo's belief was unwavering and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Danilo has shared what CR7 said moments before he created history.

Danilo said in an interview with Ouest France: "Two minutes from the end, he came for a drink by the bench and said to us: “Don’t worry. We will win.

"I heard what he said and looked at the stadium screen, it was the 88th minute.

"I thought: ‘What?’ Well, I didn’t say anything, but… in the end, we won 2-1. He scored two goals, in the 89th and 96th minutes…”

Ronaldo's double were his 110th and 111th goals in international football, breaking Iran star Ali Daei's record of 109.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

After achieving the feat the superstar whipped off his shirt in trademark fashion, holding his iconic No7 jersey aloft.

After the full-time whistle Ronaldo took away both match balls he scored as an extra trophy.

The striker has since extended the goalscoring record with four more strikes for Portugal, including a world-record tenth international hat-trick against Luxembourg in October.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ends barren spell as Man Utd labour to victory over Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak to help Manchester United on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win against 10-man Brighton.Having blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their last three matches, interim boss Ralf Rangnick called for his Jekyll and Hyde side to show their better side in Tuesday evening’s rearranged Premier League encounter.Those calls fell on deaf ears in the first half as incoherent United were dominated by Brighton, only for a Ronaldo strike and Lewis Dunk red card early in the second half to change the course of the evening.Back on the scoresheet ⚽️ #MUNBHA //...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Manchester United#Iran#Ouest France
SFGate

Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo Sell His Trump Tower NYC Condo for a Loss?

The soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has had less luck in the real estate game. He recently unloaded his Trump Tower condo in Manhattan for $7.18 million, a whopping $11.32 million less than he paid in 2015. The Manchester United forward shelled out $18.5 million for the three-bedroom, high-floor loft with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Brighton result: Cristiano Ronaldo drought ends, Red Devils back in top four

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal drought came to an end and so did Manchester United's winless run after a 2-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday night at Old Trafford. Man United gave some nervy moments to their fans even after Brighton went down to 10 men after a 53rd minute red card, but a Bruno Fernandes breakaway goal in second-half stoppage time sealed the Red Devils' first league victory since Jan. 22.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I'm going to talk with him': UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals he will quiz Cristiano Ronaldo over his Man United future as he urges the Portugal star to stay at Old Trafford amid reports he could quit the club this summer

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed he will speak with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo about his future at the club. The Portugal international's romantic return to Old Trafford hasn't quite gone to plan and he has been linked with a summer move as he grows increasingly frustrated with his side's disappointing season.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s barren runs as United ace suffers longest drought since 2010

Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoreless start to 2022 now extends to six games after his weekend blank against Southampton.The Manchester United forward had a goal disallowed and another goalbound effort cleared and is now on his longest scoreless run since 2010.Here, we look at the Portugal star’s current drought and how it compares to his previous record.Ronaldo’s rough runSince scoring United’s third in a 3-1 win over Burnley on December 30, Ronaldo has been held at bay for six straight games:Manchester United 0 Wolves 1, January 3Standing in as captain, Ronaldo had a goal disallowed in the second half before Joao Moutinho...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
325K+
Followers
7K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy