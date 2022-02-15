MGM casino took in more than $18-million in gaming revenue in January

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released the gross gaming revenue for January 2022 from the state’s three casinos.

According to the report, Plainridge Park Casino (PPC), MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated approximately $82 million in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), with the state collecting over $22-million in taxes.

Image courtesy Massachusetts Gaming Commission



The state has collected approximately $994 million in total taxes and assessments from the casinos since they opened.

