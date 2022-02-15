ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MGM casino took in more than $18-million in gaming revenue in January

By Amy Phillips
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released the gross gaming revenue for January 2022 from the state’s three casinos.

According to the report, Plainridge Park Casino (PPC), MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated approximately $82 million in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), with the state collecting over $22-million in taxes.

Image courtesy Massachusetts Gaming Commission


The state has collected approximately $994 million in total taxes and assessments from the casinos since they opened.

Lean inventory keeping home prices on the rise

Single-family home and condominium sales plummeted and prices climbed about 10 percent in Massachusetts last month and an analyst at The Warren Group said that with "no quick fix for this distressing pattern" that will likely be the story for much of 2022.
