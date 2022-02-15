ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Blue Book holds cover photo contest

nbcrightnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOre., – The Oregon Blue Book is holding a photo contest to find cover photos for their 2023-24 edition. They claim that since 1911, the majority of their cover art has been “uniquely Oregon.” The...

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cover Photo#Landscape Photography#Cover Art#The Oregon Blue Book
The Hill

Judicial palindrome: How Sarah Palin was left with losing by jury or by judge

In a trial in New York, federal judge Jed S. Rakoff came up with a curious legal version of a palindrome in the defamation trial of former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin v. The New York Times. Rakoff was previously reversed by the federal court of appeals for dismissing the action. He then held a trial and sent the jury out to deliberate the merits. Once they began deliberating, Rakoff announced that, regardless of their verdict, he would again dismiss the case. The jury later ruled against Palin. Either way, in Rakoff's courtroom it would read the same: no liability for the New York Times.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy