18 suspects tied to West Palm Beach gang arrested

Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off 2022 season this weekend in FloridaThe LanternBoca Raton, FL
Brazen Bank Robbers Rip an Entire ATM From the Wall at a Broward County Bank Using a Stolen Pick-Up TruckToby HazlewoodBroward County, FL
The Poké Company brings fresh Hawaiian flavors to Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Top 6 Burger Spots in Florida You Should TryRob AdamsFlorida State
New Palm Beach Gardens restaurant Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar brings a Providence favorite to South FloridaBest of South Florida
Arrested officer has history of discipline issues, documents show
WPTV is uncovering new details about a West Palm Beach police officer arrested for aggravated battery, accused of punching a man up to 11 times, breaking his nose, and jamming his knee into the victim's head.
Police searching for 4 in hate crime in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach Police are searching for four suspects who robbed and brutally beat an individual while hurling racial slurs on Jan. 30.
West Palm Beach police officer arrested for battery, accused of using excessive force
A West Palm Beach police officer is under arrest for aggravated battery after authorities said he used excessive force by punching a man up to 11 times and breaking his nose.
Police chief speaks on Stanley Davis III death investigation
Davis, 13, died on December 26, 2021, as a Florida police officer attempted to pull him over for reckless driving on his dirt bike.
Home used to grow marijuana goes up in smoke
Multiple agencies are investigating an early-morning fire at a home in western Martin County they say was being used for a large marijuana-growing operation.
St. Lucie Co. deputies share heartbreaking eviction stories
The housing crisis isn't just about numbers. It's about families and children losing their homes.
Body found floating in drainage canal near Pahokee Marina
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body found floating in a drainage canal near the Pahokee Marina.
Deputies searching for missing woman in Vero Beach
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who disappeared Wednesday.
Parents of teen seek help identifying killer
The family of a man who was fatally shot in Port St. Lucie is seeking assistance from the community to identify the person responsible.
Man injured in shooting in Fort Pierce
One man was hospitalized after a shooting at a residence late Wednesday night, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.
Attorney says bridge tender was negligent in 79-year-old woman's death
The family of a 79-year-old bicyclist who tragically fell to her death off a West Palm Beach bridge earlier this month held a news conference Monday.
Police arrest security guard accused of shooting man at Tri-Rail station
A security guard has been arrested in connection with last week's shooting at the Tri-Rail station in Delray Beach.
Port St. Lucie police work to slow down drivers
Every year, 800 bicyclists and pedestrians are killed in Florida. The state's ultimate goal is to lower those numbers down to zero.
9 students arrested following fights at Vero Beach High School
Nine students were arrested Wednesday after several fights broke out at Vero Beach High School, authorities said.
Auto repair shop owner arrested after driver shot
A 66-year-old business owner was arrested Saturday after investigators said he shot a person in Palm Beach County.
PBSO searching for missing, possibly endangered teen
Amira Greene, 15, was last seen wearing pink scrubs on Feb. 13, officials said.
Plane crashes, flips over at Palm Beach County Glades Airport
Emergency crews responded to an aircraft crash at the Palm Beach County Glades Airport near Pahokee on Wednesday morning.
Home intruder fatally shot after startling sleeping couple in West Palm Beach
A man was fatally shot after he broke into a home and startled a sleeping couple in West Palm Beach, according to police.
Port St. Lucie residents recognized for stopping brush fire, saving driver
Two Port St. Lucie will be recognized as heroes by the St. Lucie County Fire District on Wednesday.
Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.
