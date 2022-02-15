ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A break from the pandemic beckons. It’s time to plan for the next twist.

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother inflection point of bedeviling uncertainty is upon us. Thankfully, the omicron wave of the pandemic appears to be easing. Just like last year, the spring beckons as a time of promise — fewer restrictions, less sickness and diminishing anxiety. But let’s not forget how we were caught by surprise when...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

In this next phase of the pandemic, beware of the extremes

Once again, the United States is at a turning point in the covid-19 pandemic. As infections fall, local and state officials are lifting mask mandates, and a bipartisan group of governors is calling on President Biden to “move away” from the pandemic by providing an off-ramp for remaining restrictions.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

It’s time to ‘move on’ from the pandemic, says Harvard medical professor

It's time to let the young, healthy and "anyone who wants to move on" from the pandemic do so, said Dr. Stefanos Kales, a professor at Harvard Medical School. In a paper posted on LinkedIn last month, Kales said that for the majority of children and adults, "Covid-19 is not a serious threat, only a nuisance that impedes schooling, work and travel."
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

4 possible scenarios for the pandemic's next act

As COVID-19 cases fall and hospitals tiptoe out from yet another surge, the nation is left collectively asking one major question: What comes next?. By now, health experts have made it clear COVID-19 will always be around in some capacity but have stressed uncertainty about the potential scope and severity of future surges.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

The pandemic’s next equity fight

CHANGING CALCULUS ON COVID THERAPEUTICS — The promise of Covid-19 antiviral drugs is already prompting questions about their fair distribution worldwide, which could affect Washington’s pandemic response abroad. The antivirals, which are difficult to make and in already short supply, could significantly aid countries hit hardest by the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Omicron#Covid
earth.com

Gorillas got a break from respiratory illness during the pandemic

Mountain gorillas are highly susceptible to human-transmitted respiratory viruses. Respiratory illnesses are usually widespread among gorillas, and are the second leading cause of death in wild, human-habituated populations. According to a “Correspondence” report recently published in the journal Nature, respiratory illness outbreaks among wild mountain gorillas in the Volcanoes National...
ANIMALS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Forget pandemic sourdough, it's time for hardtack

Remember when we were lifting our spirits with loaves of homemade sourdough during the early days of the pandemic? It was only 23 months ago, but it feels like a lifetime. Cooking and baking have been reliable mood boosters during covid-19, but pots, pans and muffin tins aren’t bringing me the pleasure they normally do. Cold weather, gray skies and barren trees are downers. I worry about work and family — frankly, the whole human race. And, this darn plague continues to rain down gloom and doom. Sometimes, a score of 2/6 on Wordle is the singular bright spot of the day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bridgemi.com

The pandemic isn’t over. What Michigan needs to do if there’s a next wave.

Just weeks after pummeling Michigan, omicron is fading fast, prompting counties to drop school mask mandates and life — once again — to resemble something close to normal. But while the White House’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently said the “full-blown pandemic phase” may be soon over in the United States, the sudden onslaught of omicron shows that predicting the future is impossible.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thecollegianur.com

Pandemic stops international students from going home over breaks

For many students, returning home at the end of the semester is a guarantee. But for some, going home has not been an option for three years. First-year Dat Nguyen has not returned to his home in Vietnam for three years because of COVID-19 concerns. He planned on going home this past winter break, but with the rise of cases connected to the omicron variant, he had to cancel his flight and stay in his dorm on campus.
RICHMOND, VA
Boston Globe

Here’s what the pandemic has in store for the world next

As a virus-weary world limps through the third year of the outbreak, experts are sending out a warning signal: Don’t expect Omicron to be the last variant we have to contend with — and don’t let your guard down yet. In the midst of a vast wave...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiinewsnow.com

As the Omicron surge subsides, experts ponder what’s next in the pandemic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While most states, including California, move toward dropping their mask mandates, face coverings are still required in Hawaii. But with cases on the decline, experts say the state is moving into a different point in the pandemic. The state Department of Health reported just under 300 coronavirus...
HAWAII STATE
Washington Post

People who have had covid-19 don’t need three vaccine shots

Omicron’s spread is slowing in the United States, but more than 200,000 people a day are still getting infected by the coronavirus. Two factors help to shape both the likelihood of infection and the severity of the disease: whether someone has been vaccinated, and whether they have been previously infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Millions of People Stuck in Pandemic Limbo

When the coronavirus pandemic began, Emily Landon thought about her own risk only in rare quiet moments. An infectious-disease doctor at the University of Chicago Medicine, she was cramming months of work into days, preparing her institution for the virus’s arrival in the United States. But Landon had also recently developed rheumatoid arthritis—a disease in which a person’s immune system attacks their own joints—and was taking two drugs that, by suppressing said immune system, made her more vulnerable to pathogens. Normally, she’d be confident about avoiding infections, even in a hospital setting. This felt different. “We didn’t have enough tests, it was probably around us everywhere, and I’m walking around every day with insufficient antibodies and hamstrung T-cells,” she told me. And she knew exactly what was happening to people who got infected. One night, she found that in the fog of an earlier day, she had written on her to-do list: Make a will. “And I realized, Oh my God, I could die,” she said. “I just cried and cried.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
hbr.org

We Need Time to Rehabilitate from the Trauma of the Pandemic

I was a few minutes into a run when it happened. Moving fast along the grassy edge of a backwoods road, my left foot found the edge of a pothole, and my ankle rolled. The intense pain put me into shock, a sequence of metabolic phenomena that starts with a burst of adrenaline. A remnant of our evolutionary past, when a burst of energy may have helped us outrun a predator, adrenaline has multiple other effects. It stops us from feeling pain, so we can get out of danger in the moment. It also spurs intense alertness to help us make better split-second decisions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mitchellrepublic.com

U.S. officials prepare for pandemic's next phase as Omicron wanes

WASHINGTON - U.S. health officials said on Wednesday they are preparing for the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as Omicron-related cases decline, including updating CDC guidance on mask-wearing and shoring up U.S. testing capacity. The plans come as a growing number of U.S. states have begun to ease COVID-19...
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

The ‘full-blown’ pandemic phase is almost over, Dr. Fauci says

The “full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19” might be nearing an end, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. What’s happening: Fauci told The Financial Times that the COVID-19 pandemic’s pandemic phase is nearing its end and that normality may be around the corner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The COVID Strategy America Hasn’t Really Tried

It is common knowledge that COVID risk goes up with age, but how steeply it rises is still astounding to see after two years of living and dying with this coronavirus. Compared with someone in their 20s, a person over 65 years old is not slightly more likely to die of COVID but at least 65 times more likely to die of COVID. Over age 75, they become 140 times more likely to die. Over age 85, they are 340 times more likely to die.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy