Man Utd flop Kleberson urges Leicester’s Youri Tielemans to snub Old Trafford transfer and join Prem rival instead

By Gary Stonehouse
 1 day ago
YOURI TIELEMANS has been warned about leaving Leicester City for Manchester United by Old Trafford flop Kleberson.

The Belgian international has been stalling on a contract extension at the King Power and could be set for a transfer move in the summer.

Youri Tielemans has been warned about leaving Leicester City for Manchester United Credit: Getty
Kleberson offered words of advice to the Belgian international Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Arsenal and Liverpool have been joined by United in the chase for Tielemans - but former Red Devils midfielder Kleberson has told the Foxes ace that a switch to the Theatre of Dreams would be ‘a really big risk’.

The Brazilian told Paddy Power: “Youri Tielemans is not at a big club. Leicester City don’t have the pulling power that some of the other Premier League teams possess.

“I could see Tielemans going to Chelsea because their style would suit him.

“When you watch Chelsea play, they are more comfortable with the ball.

“A move to Manchester United would be a really big risk for him, and Liverpool already have players who can control games and dictate the play.”

Kleberson only made 30 first-team appearances for United throughout his two-year stint so knows about failing at Old Trafford.

Tielemans, who only has 18 months remaining on his contract, scored six goals and provided four assists last term when he was an ever-present in the Premier League.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers discussed Tielemans’ contractual situation on Sunday, saying: “He hasn't declined. For me his position is exactly the same as what it was.

“He's a fantastic player and there's been no movement whatsoever, he's a player who has continued to work and is working well.

“Until the last day he's here whether that’s at the end of the contract or summer or beyond that, he will always give his best because he's a top professional and he showed his commitment today.

"There's interest trying to be generated by other people.”

#Liverpool#Old Trafford#Belgian#Arsenal#Red Devils#The Theatre Of Dreams#Brazilian#The Premier League
