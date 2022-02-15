ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Abortion ban after 15 weeks passed by West Virginia House

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qLdDl_0eFHKMyb00
Democratic Del. Danielle Walker, a former abortion patient, speaks at a press conference at the West Virginia state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. on Jan. 31, 2022 about a bill she’s proposing that would lift restrictions on abortion in the state. Republican lawmakers in West Virginia have already introduced a different bill this session that would ban abortion after 15 weeks — a proposal nearly identical to the Mississippi law currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Republican-dominated West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday that would ban abortion after 15 weeks, a piece of legislation almost identical to the Mississippi law currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court’s ruling in the Mississippi abortion case could lead to the overturning of its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, an outcome many conservative lawmakers in West Virginia indicated they are more than in favor of.

“If it was up to me, we would ban it outright,” Republican Del. Adam Burkhammer said of abortion, speaking on the House floor in support of the bill. “But that’s not the bill before us — we’re taking steps in a positive direction.”

Delegates also passed a bill Tuesday that would ban the in-state sale of fetal body parts from an induced abortion procedure in West Virginia. The bill does not apply to fetal body parts used for stem cell research or umbilical cord blood.

Current law in West Virginia prohibits abortions after 20 weeks and requires women to undergo state-directed counseling and wait 24 hours before the procedure is provided. Parents must be notified before a minor receives an abortion.

There is currently only one facility in West Virginia that performs abortions: the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston.

The 15-week abortion ban bill passed by West Virginia’s House 81-18 would prohibit abortions after that time period except in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality. It provides no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

After its passage in the House, Katie Quinonez, executive director of the Women’s Health Center, said the 15-week abortion ban is “cruel and so are the delegates who voted in favor of it.”

Many West Virginians don’t have the money to travel out of state, take time off work and pay out-of-pocket for an abortion, Quinonez said.

“White, wealthy people will always be able to get the abortions they want,” she said. “This bill will fall hardest on people of color, rural people, young people, and families with low incomes.”

Quinonez called the bill “yet another example of politicians dreaming up ways to control our bodies.”

“It is a racist and classist attack on working-class West Virginians,” she said.

The legislation will now move on to the state Senate, which is also dominated by Republicans.

Democratic Del. Danielle Walker, a mother who has had an abortion and the only Black woman in the West Virginia legislature, said every year, the West Virginia Legislature spends time and resources chipping away at access to abortion care, which she called “a common, normal medical procedure.”

“The restrictions, the burdens and the harm continue to fall on people with uteruses,” she said. “When will the shackles and chains be broken from my uterus and other folks that have uteruses?”

During the discussion, two female Democratic lawmakers proposed an amendment that would allow for exceptions to the 15-week ban for victims of rape or incest. The amendment failed overwhelmingly.

Assistant Minority Whip Del. Lisa Zukoff said like Burkhammer, she believes life begins at conception. But she said she does think the 15-week ban bill goes too far.

Zukoff said there was a 14-year-old girl in her district in Marshall County who was raped by a family member and became pregnant. A law banning abortions after 15 weeks would have prohibited the child from receiving an abortion, Zukoff said.

“Is that fair to the girls of West Virginia? I don’t think it is,” she said. “I think we’re asking with this bill to trade one life for another, and to me, that’s just not acceptable.”

Republican Del. Kayla Kessinger said she believes more needs to be done at the legislative level to protect young women from sexual assault.

“It’s something we do not talk about enough in this body and in this country,” she said. But Kessinger spoke against the amendment, saying that providing an exemption for incest and rape victims when it comes to abortion would do nothing to stop incest and rape from occurring in the first place.

“I believe that circumstances surrounding conception should never determine the value of human life,” she said. “If we believe that life starts in the womb, then it is our obligation to protect and defend life regardless of the circumstances surrounding conception.”

Comments / 7

Related
Vice

Suddenly There’s a Rush of 15-Week Abortion Bans. Here’s Why.

On Tuesday, lawmakers in three different corners of the country did the exact same thing: They moved forward with plans to outlaw nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In West Virginia, a 15-week abortion ban passed the state House. A nearly identical ban passed Arizona’s state Senate. And,...
U.S. POLITICS
WDTV

2 US House primary election races crowded in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen candidates are running for office in West Virginia’s two congressional districts after the state lost a seat in the U.S. House due to population losses over the past decade. The Secretary of State’s office has certified the list of candidates for the May...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Charleston, WV
Local
Mississippi Government
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
City
Charleston, MS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state employees pay raise bill passes Senate

The West Virginia Senate has approved Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal for a 5% pay raise for state employees. The bill passed on a 33-0 vote. It now goes to the House of Delegates. The $71.4 million cost of the raises for state police, teacher, student support personnel and school service personnel are included in Justice’s […]
POLITICS
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho lawmakers move closer to passing a Texas-style abortion bill

An Idaho Senate committee Wednesday approved a bill to implement a Texas-style abortion ban after about six weeks of pregnancy. If signed into law, the proposal would ban all abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected, which is before many women know they’re pregnant. It would only take effect if a federal appeals court found a similar law to be constitutional.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Walker
ABC 15 News

GOP-controlled Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban

Republicans who control the Arizona Senate have approved a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Tuesday's vote comes as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of a similar Mississippi law and may even overturn the right to abortion altogether in place for five decades. Arizona already has some of...
ARIZONA STATE
Badger Herald

Wisconsin legislators propose bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks

Wisconsin Republican legislators have introduced a bill that would make it illegal to obtain an abortion if a “fetal heartbeat” is detected. The only exception to the rule would be if not having an abortion would put the pregnant person at risk of irreversible physical impairment or death.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia Legislature#Medical Abortion#Virginia House#Ap#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#West Virginians
US News and World Report

Arkansas Senate Rejects Push for Texas-Styled Abortion Ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' majority-Republican Senate rejected a push Tuesday for an abortion ban modeled after Texas' restrictive law, with abortion opponents divided about emulating their neighbor's approach as they await a key ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate rejected resolutions that would have allowed...
ARKANSAS STATE
WOWK 13 News

Effort by West Virginia Democrats to protect Equal Rights Amendment fails

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia House Democrats have failed to stop the progression of a Republican majority-backed resolution to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. The State Senate already approved the resolution, declaring that the Equal Rights Amendment — the constitutional ban on sex discrimination — expired in 1979. House Minority […]
POLITICS
insideedition.com

Oklahoma Bill Could Create Database for Pregnant People Seeking Abortions in the State

An Oklahoma legislator has proposed a new bill that would create a database of people seeking abortions in the state. Senate Bill 1167, titled the “Every Mother Matter Acts,” or EMMA, was filed by State Senator George Burns earlier this month. The bill, as proposed, would create a government-run database for pregnant people looking into abortions in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Metro News

Senate passes pop tax elimination bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate voted Thursday in favor of a bill that would eliminate the state pop tax and create a new funding stream for the state’s three medical schools. The measure, SB 533, passed unanimously 34-0. The bill eliminates the 1-cent tax on July 1....
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bill would allow unvaccinated WV workers to receive unemployment

West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would allow people who leave their jobs because they are denied a religious or medical exemption to the COVID-19 vaccination to receive unemployment benefits. Republican Sen. Mark Maynard, a sponsor of Senate Bill 576, said Thursday that the legislation was designed with health care workers in mind. […]
LAW
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

761K+
Followers
390K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy