The City of West Hollywood presents an augmented reality (AR) installation by Eyejack on the painted mural You’re All Welcome Here by artist Mike Stilkey at West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard, through April 2022. Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that superimposes a computer-generated image over a real-world view using a camera on a smartphone. Three unique AR animations designed by Eyejack in consultation with the muralist will come to life through smartphone camera view depending on which group of animals within the painted mural the lens is pointed toward by the viewer.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO