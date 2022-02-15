ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle crash Sunday

Great Bend Tribune
 1 day ago

A Great Bend man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle at a major Great Bend intersection. According to a report from the Great Bend Police Department, at shortly after 12:30 Sunday...

www.gbtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
State
Kansas State
Great Bend, KS
Accidents
Great Bend, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Buick#Gbpd#Great Bend Fire#Ems#The Kansas Highway Patrol
The Hill

Judicial palindrome: How Sarah Palin was left with losing by jury or by judge

In a trial in New York, federal judge Jed S. Rakoff came up with a curious legal version of a palindrome in the defamation trial of former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin v. The New York Times. Rakoff was previously reversed by the federal court of appeals for dismissing the action. He then held a trial and sent the jury out to deliberate the merits. Once they began deliberating, Rakoff announced that, regardless of their verdict, he would again dismiss the case. The jury later ruled against Palin. Either way, in Rakoff's courtroom it would read the same: no liability for the New York Times.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy