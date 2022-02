Temperatures will get up to 40 degrees today and it will be mostly sunny. Now, for the news of the day. A new program to help small businesses in Maryland expand into international markets was announced last week at Morgan State University. The program comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce and Goldman Sachs and aims to expand the International Trade Administration's reach to help smaller companies with their global exports, in addition to existing larger companies. Since launching two weeks ago, more than 1,000 businesses have signed up. Baltimore Sun.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO