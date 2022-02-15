Lubbock community news in brief

Lions Club Pancake Festival set for Saturday

The Lubbock Lions Club will hold its 70th Annual Pancake Festival from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

The event is a festive atmosphere with entertainment, melt-in-your-mouth pancakes and activities for the entire family. There will also be a raffle available for one token.

Tickets are available $10 in advance; $12 at the door. Children 3 and younger can eat for free. Purchase advance tickets from any Lions Club Member, at the Lubbock Lions Club office, call (806) 763-4789, or visit www.lubbocklions.org. until 3 p.m. Friday Feb. 18.

Betenbough hosting career expo

Job seekers are welcome to find their future careers at the Betenbough Companies Career Expo scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at The Willows Event Center, 6303 82nd St.

Attendees can apply for and explore job opportunities, speak face-to-face with hiring managers, learn insider tips on application best practices, and can fast-track the interview process.

Sign-on bonuses are available (available to full-time positions only, paid 90 days after employment, and will be 5% of employee’s projected annual pay) and a year-long Masterclass subscription will be given away.

Hiring managers from the following Betenbough Companies will be present: Betenbough Homes; Betenbough Companies; The Willows Event Center; Ninety-Two Bakery & Café; Impact Title; and Elevate Building Supply.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

For more information about Betenbough Companies, PBC, and to find your future career, visit: www.betenboughcompanies.com.

SPC to host 24th Annual Scholarship Gala

LEVELLAND – South Plains College will present the 24th Annual Scholarship Gala on Feb. 26 at the Mallet Event Center. This year’s theme is “Grand Opportunities.”

The doors will open at 6 p.m., with dinner service starting at 6:30 p.m. Those with top-level sponsorships will enjoy a private cocktail hour from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

Gala guests will be able to purchase beer and wine. As in years past, guest will enjoy a meal served at their table. Musical entertainment will be provided by SPC alumna Morgan Reatherford. Other gala events will include a silent and a live auction.

One hundred percent of the Gala proceeds go directly to student scholarships.

For information, contact Jordan Flores, director of development and alumni relations, at (806) 716-2020.

Tickets on sale for Mardi Gras 2022 fundraiser

Tickets are now on sale for Lubbock Meals on Wheels 23rd Annual Mardi Gras. This family-friendly event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization.

It is scheduled for 5:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall.

Mardi Gras 2022 will include more than 35 food booths (with selections from local restaurants), music by Bo Garza, a large silent auction, and cash bars.

In addition to music and food, there will be children’s activities, a benefit drawing, and traditional Mardi Gras beads. A character selfies photo booth will be set up and for $5, you can get a fun photo commemorating your Mardi Gras celebration. There will be lots of purple (for justice), green (for faith), and gold (for power), all traditional Mardi Gras colors.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for children 17 and younger. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lubbockmealsonwheels.org/mardi-gras-2022-homepage/

Tickets available for Voices of Service

Voices of Service, a soulful quartet consisting of U.S. Army active-duty and veteran service members are scheduled to sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion, Texas Tech University.

Voices of Service is part of the nonprofit Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO). This nationally known quartet consists of Retired Master Sgt. Caleb Green, retired Staff Sgt. Ron Henry, Sgt. Major Christal Rheams and Sgt.1st Class Jason Hanna. They use their platform to increase awareness of what music can do, for servicemen and women who are coping with post-traumatic stress, and other visible or invisible injuries.

Hosted by the Lubbock Women’s Club, tickets for concert and dinner are available at $125, $100 or $75 per person. Concert only tickets are $25.

For concert and ticket information, contact the Lubbock Women’s Club at (806) 763-6448 or reservations@lubbockwomensclub.com

Tickets on sale for 6th annual Lubbock Uncorked

Tickets are now on sale for the Lubbock Uncorked wine event scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the American Windmill Museum.

A celebration of West Texas wine and grapes, Lubbock Uncorked will showcase more than 20 Texas wineries offering a large variety of wine for attendees to taste and enjoy. Wine is also available to purchase by the bottle to take home.

Advance tickets for Lubbock Uncorked are $35 and can be purchased online or at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce (1500 Broadway, Ste. 101). Tickets can also be purchased for $45 at the door.

VIP tickets can be purchased for $75 in advance or $85 at the door for access to the VIP area with premium wine tastings and specially crafted hors d’oeuvres. Limited numbers of VIP tickets are available and will not be available for purchase at the door if sold out.

Admission includes 10 1-ounce wine tasting tickets. More tickets for wine tasting will be available for purchase at the event.

Two wine education classes will also be available at this year’s event. Tickets for both classes must be purchased in conjunction with a Lubbock Uncorked ticket. “Wine Basics” is a fun way to learn more about wine from the best in the industry before you go out to visit all the wineries at the festival. The class will be offered from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tickets for this class are $35.

Also available is “Amuse Bouche Texas Style,” an experience created to enjoy the pairing of expertly crafted food and wine. Each wine comparison will be paired with the perfect food to highlight the wine’s unique flavors. This class is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $45.

For more information, contact Amy Marquez at the Chamber at (806) 761-7000 or email Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org.

