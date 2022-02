One of the more crypto-friendly U.S. Congressmen - Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) - has introduced a new "Keep Your Coins" bill against Federal crypto asset forfeiture. Prompted by the Emergencies Act of the Canadian government which aims to curb funding for the so-called Freedom Convoy protesters, the bill aims to "prohibit Federal agencies from restricting the use of convertible virtual currency by a person to purchase goods or services for the person’s own use" without the necessary court order and due process. According to the Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, the Emergencies Act that PM Trudeau evoked will allow a drastic expansion in the government's crypto asset restriction and seizure abilities:

