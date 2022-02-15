RUMOR: Disney Developing Electric Mayhem Series

Disney+ has picked up Goosebumps, a live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books. The new version, which has been in development since April 2020, hails from Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, and Sony Pictures TV. The news, which had been previously announced, was part of Disney Branded Television’s TCA presentation Monday.
Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, Goosebumps combines teen comedy with horror, action-adventure, mystery and psychological thrill. The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must...
