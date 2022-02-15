ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin Sued For Wrongful Death By Family Of ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139iZI_0eFHIbwy00

The lawsuits are really piling on for Alec Baldwin.

The actor is still being investigated after his accidental killing of cinemaphotographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, after his prop gun went off with a live round in it.

Multiple individuals on and outside the movie set have filed lawsuits against the man, and now, we can add the victim’s family to the list.

According to the New York Post , Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful-death suit Tuesday against the actor, as the family announced it during a press conference in Los Angeles.

Of course, Baldwin claims that he had no idea there was a live round in the prop gun, and added that he never pulled the trigger during his emotional interview with ABC .

He also mentioned that he doesn’t feel responsible for her death and that if he did, he might turn a gun on himself… but he doesn’t. Lighting technician Serge Svetnoy, the film’s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, and on-set weapon armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have all filed lawsuits against the man.

He’s also facing a defamation lawsuit after wrongfully calling a fallen Marine’s sister and widow insurrectionists.

Alec’s lawyer gonna be working overtime this year.

Here’s footage from the press conference as well as a recreation of how the tragic shooting may have occurred.

The post Alec Baldwin Sued For Wrongful Death By Family Of ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Alec Baldwin is back on set and made this bizarre comment

Actor Alec Baldwin returned to a movie set this week for the first time since fatally shooting director of photography Halyna Hutchins late last year. In a video diary posted to Instagram, Baldwin called returning to the work “strange” after “this horrible thing that happened.”. “It’s strange...
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Who has put Alec Baldwin back to work?

Alec Baldwin this week revealed the “strange” experience of returning to work on a film set, nearly four months after he was involved in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his last film, “Rust,” in New Mexico. Baldwin has said his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
SheKnows

Ireland Baldwin Seems to Blame the Media, Not Dad Alec Baldwin, For His Leaked Comments About Her

Ireland Baldwin is taking on a fun TikTok challenge and turning it into a serious dialogue about how she’s portrayed by the media. There might be a little revisionist history with how she’s tackling one particular phrase, but we have a feeling she’s letting everyone know that her family has moved past that painful time. So most celebrities are using Ting Ting’s “That’s Not My Name” song to use the names of the characters they’ve played on TV or in film. But Ireland decided to take a more urgent tone with “names the media like to call [her].” She then goes into...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Alec Baldwin Says He Doesn’t Have ‘Anything’ Other Than Family in ‘Very Sad’ Video

Alec Baldwin shared a vulnerable video with his Instagram followers on Friday night. The 63-year-old actor shared a reflective 6-minute video of himself venting from the airport. He announced he was traveling for work. However, he did not disclose where he was traveling or the exact project it may have been for. In the video, he shared with his followers how difficult it is for him to leave his wife and children when he travels.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
albuquerquenews.net

Alec Baldwin resumes work for first time after 'Rust' shooting incident

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has finally returned to work, ending his three-and-a-half-month hiatus from acting since the 'Rust' shooting incident, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to Fox News, the actor has been documenting his travels to the UK. On Monday, he...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Cinematographer#Wrongful Death#The New York Post#Abc#Marine
Fox News

Alec Baldwin’s attorney calls claims actor was ‘reckless’ on ‘Rust’ set ‘entirely false’

Alec Baldwin's lawyer released a statement regarding the wrongful death lawsuit filed against him by Halyna Hutchins' family Tuesday. "Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy. We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the ‘Rust’ set in the first place. Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false," Aaron Dyer said on behalf of Baldwin in a statement to Fox News Digital.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Rust shooting: Lawsuit alleges Baldwin 'recklessly shot' Hutchins

Alec Baldwin "recklessly shot and killed" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year, a lawsuit from her family has alleged. Ms Hutchins, 42, died last year during a scene rehearsal after a gun held by Baldwin discharged a live round. Baldwin is one of several defendants named...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' set shooting recreated in video simulation

In support of their wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and numerous others involved in the "Rust" movie production, lawyers for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins released a video simulation of the on-set gunshot that left her dead in Santa Fe in October. "The morning that Halyna Hutchins was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

97K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy