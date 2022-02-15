Alec Baldwin Sued For Wrongful Death By Family Of ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The lawsuits are really piling on for Alec Baldwin.

The actor is still being investigated after his accidental killing of cinemaphotographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, after his prop gun went off with a live round in it.

Multiple individuals on and outside the movie set have filed lawsuits against the man, and now, we can add the victim’s family to the list.

According to the New York Post , Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful-death suit Tuesday against the actor, as the family announced it during a press conference in Los Angeles.

Of course, Baldwin claims that he had no idea there was a live round in the prop gun, and added that he never pulled the trigger during his emotional interview with ABC .

He also mentioned that he doesn’t feel responsible for her death and that if he did, he might turn a gun on himself… but he doesn’t. Lighting technician Serge Svetnoy, the film’s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, and on-set weapon armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have all filed lawsuits against the man.

He’s also facing a defamation lawsuit after wrongfully calling a fallen Marine’s sister and widow insurrectionists.

Alec’s lawyer gonna be working overtime this year.

Here’s footage from the press conference as well as a recreation of how the tragic shooting may have occurred.