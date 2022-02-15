ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalport, PA

Coalport man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aAYX_0eFHIa4F00

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resident of Coalport pleaded guilty to a charge of violating federal firearms laws, according to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Kenneth J. Selvage, 61, was allegedly in possession of a Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun and 10 shells of ammunition around Jan. 24, 2020.

Selvage was previously convicted of escape in June 1999, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year. Federal law prohibits persons who have been convicted of a crime punishable by an imprisonment term exceeding one year from possessing firearms.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 29. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 10 years, a $250,000 fine or both. Actual sentencing is based upon the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history of the defendant.

