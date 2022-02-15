Coalport man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resident of Coalport pleaded guilty to a charge of violating federal firearms laws, according to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Kenneth J. Selvage, 61, was allegedly in possession of a Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun and 10 shells of ammunition around Jan. 24, 2020.

Selvage was previously convicted of escape in June 1999, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year. Federal law prohibits persons who have been convicted of a crime punishable by an imprisonment term exceeding one year from possessing firearms.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 29. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 10 years, a $250,000 fine or both. Actual sentencing is based upon the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history of the defendant.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.