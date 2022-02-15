Cayuga County Lifts Mask Mandate

The state has been using National Guard members to help alleviate staffing shortages in nursing homes and hospitals across New York due to staffing issues created by illness and vaccine mandates during the recent rise in COVID cases. Apparently, one of the responsibilities for Guard members that wasn’t communicated by Governor Kathy Hochul’s office was “stripping and waxing floors.” On Wednesday we learned the National Guard has deployed members to assist Finger Lakes Health’s four long-term care facilities: Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, Living Center at Geneva North and Living Center at Geneva South, in Geneva, and The Homestead in Penn Yan.

GENEVA, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO