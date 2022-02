- Pothole complaints: 11 for every 1,000 km of road Reports flood in from all over Louisiana of potholes doing damage to tires—and often worse than that. In one case, a local resident could sit right along one pothole edge like he was dangling his legs in a pool. The transportation department’s response: Get ready for more of the same. You may also like: Defining historical moments from the year you were born

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO