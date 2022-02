Regarding the editorial “Wentzville book ban isn’t about kids. It’s about their culture-warrior parents.” (Jan. 26): In addition to the basic principle that banning books in and out of our schools is wrong, it also creates an instant attraction for students who are intrigued by that which is “forbidden.” This is 2022, and any book is available to anybody online. Banning books is not a very intelligent use of time and talent.

WENTZVILLE, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO