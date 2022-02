Last week, the Alabama Senate passed three bills sponsored by Sen. Clay Scofield, the Senate Majority Leader. The legislation allows the expansion of broadband access across our state. This is much-needed news for many in Alabama – especially in our rural areas and for our small businesses and school-aged children. For too many years there has been a digital divide in our state, and now relief is on the way.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO