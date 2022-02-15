ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Daniel William Perkins,68, San Antonio, Jalisco, Mexico, formerly of Jefferson

By Drew Russell
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleServices are pending for Daniel William Perkins, age...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Jefferson, TX
San Antonio, TX
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Jalisco
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy