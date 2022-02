PHILADELPHIA — Rite Aid said on Wednesday that free N95 non-surgical masks are now available at many of Rite Aid’s locations across the country and are expected to be in all locations this week. The masks are free of charge through the federal government’s distribution program to provide them to all Americans who want them. Customers can pick up the masks – with a limit of 3 per customer – at any Rite Aid location as long as supplies last.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO