The opening round of the playoffs for the Laurel Lady Tornadoes started off on the right foot as they held Florence to six first-half points en route to a 49-21 victory. “I thought Florence came in and played a good game. They are a team that isn’t going to give you anything, you have to take it. This game prepared us for the next game. I told them that once you get in the playoffs, these games prepare you for the next battle,” said Laurel head coach Sherri Cooley.

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO