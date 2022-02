The statewide burn ban went into effect on Tuesday and will remain through April 30. This means open-air burning before 4 p.m. is against the law. The Virginia Department of Forestry says if the fire is more than 300 feet from the woods or dry grass which could carry fire to the woods, the burning may be permitted from 4 p.m. to midnight as long as the person responsible for the fire takes proper precautions and attends to the fire at all times.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO