You Can Turn An Old Computer Into A Chromebook With Chrome OS Flex

By Arthur Brown
Android Headlines
 1 day ago

Chrome OS has evolved into a major computer operating system over the years. It’s perfect for schools and web-based work, as it centers around Google’s suite of apps. Now, Google has introduced Chrome OS Flex, a new way to put it on your old Windows or macOS...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop Computers#Google Os#Google Chrome#Chrome Os#Computer#Acer#Macbooks#Imacs
