ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

A woman has been cured of HIV using a groundbreaking umbilical cord blood transplant, scientists say

By Hilary Brueck
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JodYx_0eFHH48Z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YiiSR_0eFHH48Z00
A formerly HIV-positive woman who received an immune infant's blood has been virus-free, without drugs, for 14 months.

AP Photo/Ronald Kabuubi

  • A woman has been "likely" cured of HIV, using a novel technique involving newborn blood.
  • The technique is seemingly gentler than traditional stem-cell transplantation, the only known way that people have been cured before of the virus that causes AIDS.
  • Only 2 other people, both men, have been medically cured of HIV. Scientists have previously reported 2 other women to be naturally virus-free.

A formerly HIV-positive woman appears to have been functionally cured of the virus, using an unusual, and seemingly far gentler transplantation technique than ever before, which involved umbilical cord blood sourced from a newborn.

Details of her case, announced at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections Tuesday, were first reported in The New York Times . While the woman has been virus-free, without drugs, for 14 months now, her doctors cautioned that "at this stage" they "prefer to call it long-term remission."

"This case is the first to use cord blood cells, and the first to treat a woman and someone who identifies as mixed-race," Weill Cornell Medicine, the institution where the patient was treated, told Insider in a statement.

The umbilical cord blood recipient received her blood transplant in August 2017, from a donor with a genetic mutation that blocks HIV. That mutation is far more common in people of European heritage, which can make it hard to find well-matched stem-cell transplant donors for non-white HIV-positive cancer patients.

The new case suggests hope that more patients of diverse backgrounds may be able to receive stem-cell transplants in the future, though experts stress the cancer treatment isn't likely to become commonplace for curing HIV. There are already many drugs that successfully treat the virus that causes AIDS, without the time consuming, life-threatening, and risky procedures required for stem cell transplantation.

The patient was being treated for leukemia

The reason this woman received a blood cell transplant was in order to treat high-risk acute myeloid leukemia. Along with the umbilical cord blood, she also received some blood stem cells from a first-degree relative, in order to help the treatment take hold in her body.

"The transplant from the relative is like a bridge that got her through to the point of the cord blood being able to take over," Dr. Marshall Glesby, an infectious disease expert who's part of the patient's research team at Weill Cornell, told the Times.

The use of cord blood, which is more adaptable than adult blood, makes it less important for the donor and recipient to be closely matched, immunologically. (This cord blood donor and recipient, for instance, were unrelated.)

"The patient eventually stopped taking antiretroviral drugs to suppress her HIV infection, and so far, has been off the HIV drugs for 14 months, with no signs of HIV re-emergence," Weill Cornell said in a statement. This indicates "a likely cure."

The patient has also been leukemia-free for more than four years.

Previous 'cures'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHqEb_0eFHH48Z00
Timothy Brown, previously known as the "Berlin Patient."

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/GettyImages

The only people who have previously been considered cured of HIV were two traditional stem-cell transplant recipients, known as the "Berlin Patient" (Timothy Ray Brown, 1966-2020), and the "London Patient" (Adam Castillejo 1980-).

But, over the past two years, at least two additional cases of what are thought to be natural HIV cures have surfaced.

The first woman, 66-year-old Californian Loreen Willenberg , is thought to be an "elite controller" of the virus. Another woman, diagnosed with HIV in 2013 in Argentina , similarly, has no trace of the virus in her body that scientists can find. Her daughter, born in 2020, is HIV-free, a feat that is usually only accomplished through antiretroviral therapy (ART) drug treatments during pregnancy.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#Hiv Drugs#Blood Cancer#Ap Photo#The New York Times#Weill Cornell Medicine#European
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus May Mutate in HIV Positive Individuals, Claims Study

A young South African HIV patient harboured the COVID-19 virus for nine months, and it developed more than 20 mutations, a study revealed. The yet to be peer-reviewed study showed that a 22-year-old female with uncontrolled advanced HIV infection was persistently infected with the SARS-CoV-2 beta variant for nine months.
SCIENCE
Marietta Daily Journal

COVID-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows

A South African woman suffering from inadequately treated HIV and who harbored COVID-19 for nine months saw the respiratory virus develop at least 21 mutations while in her body, according to a study. Once the 22-year-old adhered to the anti-retroviral medication used to treat HIV and her immune system strengthened...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Country
Argentina
AOL Corp

New York patient becomes the first woman to possibly be cured of HIV

An American research team reported that it has possibly cured HIV in a woman for the first time. Building on past successes, as well as failures, in the HIV-cure research field, these scientists used a cutting-edge stem cell transplant method that they expect will expand the pool of people who could receive similar treatment to several dozen annually.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tctmd.com

Heart Failure, Hope, and the Hurdles Ahead for Xenotransplantation

Last month, 57-year-old David Bennett became the first patient in the world to receive a genetically modified pig heart. At the time, he was critically ill with end-stage heart failure and had been hospitalized at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) since October after presenting in cardiogenic shock and being placed on heart-lung bypass machine as a desperate measure. The prospects were grim, because he was not a candidate for a ventricular assist device or heart transplantation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Woman is cured of HIV in huge breakthrough for virus treatment

Scientists appear to have cured HIV in a woman for the first time, making her the third person to be cured. A group of American researchers used a new method of transplanting stem cells that they hope could be administered to dozens of people every year. The woman, who is of mixed race, is the third person ever to be cured of HIV. Scientists announced on Tuesday that the method, which involves the use of umbilical cord blood, could lead to more racially diverse people being cured than was previously believed to be possible. There is a larger supply...
SCIENCE
cbslocal.com

Patient At Weill Cornell Medical Center Cured Of HIV Infection

For only the third time ever, a person has been cured of their HIV infection. It took a variation on a bone marrow transplant using umbilical cord blood. As CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports, this development may open up the possibility of a cure to more people of diverse racial backgrounds.
HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists find new more infectious and damaging HIV variant in the Netherlands

Scientists have discovered a new HIV variant in the Netherlands that is more infectious and damaging to health – findings which suggest that pathogenic microbes do not always evolve to become less virulent.The new “VB” variant – for virulent subtype B – showed significant differences before antiretroviral drug treatment compared with individuals infected with other HIV variants, say the researchers, including those from the University of Oxford in the UK.Individuals infected with this variant had a viral load between 3.5 and 5.5 times higher than those infected with other variants, according to the study, published in the journal Science on...
WORLD
Business Insider

Business Insider

394K+
Followers
25K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy