UPDATE 1-Argentina inflation hits nine-month high 3.9% in January

By Hernan Nessi
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Recasts with official data)

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) advanced 3.9% in the first month of 2022, the highest monthly reading since April last year though slightly below analyst forecasts as the government tries to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

The South American country is grappling with inflation running at 50.7% on an annual basis, with some analysts forecasting that rate will climb higher this year despite government pledges to rein prices in.

A Reuters poll of 12 local analysts had forecast a rise of 4.0% in the month, with projections ranging from a minimum rise of 3.4% to a maximum of 4.5%, driven by food and beverage costs.

Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are ironing out the details of a deal to revamp more than $40 billion in debts, which will target inflation, but also likely see the country forced to curb energy subsidies that keep prices low.

“Our inflation estimate for 2022 remains at 58%,” said Alejandro Giacoia, an economist at consulting firm Econviews, adding the price momentum from last year would be hard to slow.

“The adjustments in utility rates, and the correction of the exchange rate expected under the program with the IMF are the main factors that will put pressure on prices.”

Horacio Larghi, economist and director of consultancy Invenómica, said “very important increases” in food and beverages had driven prices in January.

“There are other seasonal factors that also play negatively, in all areas associated with tourism,” he added, referring to the Southern Hemisphere summer holiday season.

Related
invezz.com

USD/ZAR forecast ahead of the South Africa inflation data

The USD/ZAR pair has been in a strong bearish trend recently. It has fallen by more than 7.7% from the highest level in December. Focus will be on the upcoming US retail sales and South Africa’s inflation data. The USD/ZAR price has been in a bearish trend in the...
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
renfrewtoday.ca

Inflation hits 30-year high across Canada

Rising prices for housing, gasoline and groceries have pushed the annual pace of inflation above five per cent for the first time in more than 30 years. Statistics Canada reports inflation rose from 4.8 per cent in December to 5.1 per cent in January. Gasoline prices shot up 31.7 per...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises as hot inflation data supports rate hike bets

(Adds details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against U.S. dollar * Trades in a range of 1.2665 to 1.2727 * Canada's annual rate of inflation rises to 5.1% * Canadian 10-year yield touches a 3-year high at 1.995% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and domestic data showed inflation further heating up, supporting expectations for the Bank of Canada to begin hiking interest rates next month. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in January to a 30-year high of 5.1%, as food and housing costs continued to rise, while the average of the Bank of Canada's three core measures rose to 3.2%. The Bank of Canada will be nimble and potentially "forceful" in tackling uncomfortably high inflation, Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said, setting the stage for an aggressive campaign of interest rate increases. Money markets expect a hike at the next policy announcement on March 2, with about a 30% chance of a larger 50-basis-point increase rather than the more conventional move of 25 basis points. "With expectations of a 50 basis points hike unlikely to rise too much in response to today's (CPI) report ... (the) focus will likely remain on broader market risk appetite," said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. U.S. stocks seesawed as investors weighed geopolitical tensions over Russia and Ukraine and minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. The minutes showed that decisions on rate hikes would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, recouped some of Tuesday's decline with U.S. crude futures settling 1.7% higher at $93.66 a barrel. The Canadian dollar was 0.2% higher at 1.2690 to the greenback, or 78.80 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2665 to 1.2727. The Canadian 10-year yield touched its highest intraday level since January 2019 at 1.995% before pulling back to 1.971%, nearly unchanged on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia's Wesfarmers first-half profit declines

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Thursday posted a 14.2% drop in first-half profit as COVID-19 curbs and related supply chain disruptions hurt its major business divisions. Half-year net profit after tax from continuing operations stood at A$1.21 billion ($870.8 million), compared with A$1.41 billion a...
RETAIL
Reuters

Australia's Newcrest Mining posts 46% fall in half-year profit

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd reported a 46% fall in first-half profit on Thursday, as output declined at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea due to heavy rains and maintenance activity. The gold miner posted an underlying profit of $298 million for the six months ended Dec....
ECONOMY
Reuters

Gold, energy stocks set to drive Australia shares higher

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise on Thursday, with gains likely to be driven by gold and energy stocks due to higher commodity prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.04%, but was at a 78.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia's South32 profit soars on recovery in commodity prices

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian miner South32 Ltd (S32.AX) posted a more than seven-fold rise in first-half underlying profit on Thursday that beat market estimates, helped by a broad recovery in prices for its metals. Underlying earnings for the half-year ended Dec. 31 came in at $1.00 billion, beating a...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What 9.7% PPI Inflation Means For Investors

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded higher Tuesday after the U.S. Labor Department reported a 9.7% increase in the producer price index in the month of January, far outpacing economist expectations. The PPI climbed 1% compared to December, double the 0.5% monthly increase economists had expected. The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Crown Resorts posts half-year loss on COVID restrictions, regulatory costs

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN.AX) on Thursday reported a third consecutive half-yearly loss, as long spells of pandemic-related restrictions and regulatory costs continued to hurt operations. The company, which recently backed a $6.5 billion offer for Crown from private equity firm Blackstone Inc...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

UK inflation rate hits new 30-year high at 5.5%

LONDON — U.K. inflation came in at an annual 5.5% in January, slightly ahead of forecasts and remaining at a 30-year high. On a monthly basis, consumer prices contracted by 0.1%, slightly less than expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The annual print was expected to remain at 5.4%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices accelerate amid broadening inflation pressures

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January amid a surge in the cost of hospital outpatient care and goods such as food and motor vehicles, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. Broadening inflation pressures...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

UK Inflation Climbs to Highest Since 1992 at 5.5%

LONDON (Reuters) -British consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month, intensifying the squeeze on households and reinforcing the chances that the Bank of England will raise interest rates for a third meeting in a row. The annual rate of consumer price inflation rose...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Can we expect inflation to have peaked this week?

*Please note; The author is working from UTC +13 when determining the timeline of data releases. Six significant inflation rate figures will keep investors on their toes almost every day of this week, with the most important data concentrated on Wednesday trading. Bear in mind the expectations for most of the inflation data figures are strongly suggesting that inflationary pressure has already peaked. So, watch out for deviations from these hopeful expectations.
BUSINESS
uscannenbergmedia.com

A look into the inflation surge in the US

The past month marks the highest surge in inflation in forty years. Carter Hyde looks at some causes for this and some effects. Since one year ago at this time, inflation had a drastic 7.5 percent increase on the Consumer Price Index. Leo Feler is an Economist at the University of California Los Angeles. He gives a couple of reasons for the high inflation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

