Of all the new responsibilities Marcus Freeman now has as the head coach at Notre Dame, hiring assistants might have been the most challenging so far. 'œIt's a sigh of relief for me to finally say the full-time staff is complete,' Freeman said Wednesday, calling the process a learning experience. 'œFor me being a first-time head coach, you think you have one vision of how this is going to go and you realize it doesn't always go as smooth and as easy as you think."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO