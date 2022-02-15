The power of AI and cloud—evolution meets convergence

The 'Hiretual' recruitment platform is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered service for businesses that is focused on helping them quickly and efficiently find the best-quality talent in their specific field. The service is made for all recruiters and makes use of more than 5,000 leading recruitment teams along with more than 750-million candidate profiles that are sourced from over 45 open sites. This is reported to help reduce the amount of time needed when it comes to sourcing by up to 50%.

