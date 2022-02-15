ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Spark implements Agile work practices to embrace business change

MIT Technology Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."...

www.technologyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIT Technology Review

Assuring digital trust: Cybersecurity imperatives in the new normal

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity." A fireside chat at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, featuring Vishal Salvi, CISO and head of cybersecurity, Infosys, along with several leading CxOs who discuss how to assure digital trust in an uncertain world.
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

Vanguard transforms the retirement industry with hyper-personalization

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity." Read this exclusive story featuring Amber Czonstka, head of institutional investor advice and client experience at Vanguard, speaking about the journey taken with Infosys to reshape the corporate retirement plan experience for their clients.
ECONOMY
MIT Technology Review

Business process intelligence and continuous improvements can bring exponential value to your business

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity." Business process intelligence (BPI) and continuous improvement agendas can add tremendous value to enterprises looking at ongoing business enhancements. In an age where organizations must embrace change rapidly, BPI tools can help accelerate the journey to becoming an intelligent enterprise.
ECONOMY
MIT Technology Review

Innovative pricing for ERP-as-a-service

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity." An effective way to estimate a fair price is multiple linear regression-based approaches that consider the complexities from both supply and demand perspectives.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spark New Zealand#Infosys Cobalt#Ai
VentureBeat

Cloudentity adds fine-grained data control by embracing GraphQL

Today Cloudentity, a company specializing in the burgeoning authorization layer, announced it was adding GraphQL support to its collection of API management tools. The process adds more fine-grained control to the access points allowing deeper and more precise command over what data is released in which circumstances. The move also...
SOFTWARE
Law.com

5 Best Practices to Improve Your Tech Implementation Process

Implementation is more complicated than most lawyers and businesses leaders are prepared to take on, yet it can be the most important element of adopting and using the technology. Here are some best practices regarding implementation so you can successfully onboard new solutions. Legal teams have started to embrace artificial...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

IT skills and ethical AI among key focus in New Zealand's draft transformation plan

The New Zealand government is seeking feedback on a draft plan that feature steps the country could take to develop the local digital technologies sector. The draft industry transformation plan (ITP) for the digital technologies sector outlines there are seven key focus areas that need to be targeted. These include developing the country's digital skills and talent pipeline; increasing the number of New Zealand digital technologies exporters, with a focus on the intellectual property producing models of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and interactive media; and removing barriers to increase Māori participation across all capacities.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Using Data Science to Develop a Winning Business Strategy, Part 3

(This paper was published previously in Open Data Science, on January 31, 2022, on https://opendatascience.com/using-data-science-to-develop-a-winning-business-strategy-part-3/.) What role should data science teams have when creating a great business strategy that makes competitors irrelevant? The answer lies in an application of Blue Ocean Strategy, a set of concepts developed by W. Chan...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Sourcing Journal

Follow the Money: These Brands Are Ready to Break Out

From Naadam and Mack Weldon to Andie Swim and Oros, The Lead’s Foremost 50 list names promising high-growth DTC fashion and retail brands. This content is for Limited, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLeaf Logistics Wants to be the Air Traffic Control for Ground TransportationShuffle Board: New CEOs at Teijin, Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, CFO Change at Cato, Fabric Taps SVPSuccess Story: Darn Tough Vermont Accelerates DTC Channel Via Kibo Personalization
RETAIL
pymnts

New Data Show Digital Loyalty Programs Are Key Differentiator For Top-Performing Restaurants

The restaurant business is more digitally driven than ever, but online orders are still just one part of what should be a more holistic customer engagement strategy. Forty-one percent of all restaurant sales are now generated online, but the average restaurant customer regularly orders using an average of 2.7 channels, whether it is through their restaurants’ mobile apps, aggregators like GrubHub, UberEats or DoorDash, over the phone or on-site. It is not enough for restaurants to focus on improving their online ordering experience. They must give customers the same high-quality ordering experience no matter how they choose to place their orders.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Tim Hortons: Loyalty Programs Will Enable Customer Communication ‘Outside of the Restaurant Transaction’

For Tim Hortons, loyalty innovations are leading to record-strong digital performance. The Restaurant Brands International-owned, Toronto-based coffeehouse and quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain saw its highest digital mix yet in its home market, per an earnings call Tuesday (Feb. 15) discussing the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 results, with online channels generating a third of sales. Executives attributed this success in large part to loyalty initiatives.
RESTAURANTS
Defense One

To Get Better at AI, Get Better at Finding AI Talent

The Defense Department’s recent efforts to raise its artificial intelligence game have revealed a few obstacles. There are no cohesive goals across the military branches, and there is no way of knowing whether each service has enough people with the right skills. DOD should work with the services to establish AI-specific goals for cultivating technical talent, make it easier for all personnel to learn about AI and put it to use, and enable AI “rock stars” to succeed.
ENGINEERING
TechRadar

Future-proofing charities through digital transformation

With the majority of companies working from home, donors moving online and services delivered virtually, the charity sector had no choice but to embrace digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to navigate the ‘new normal’, the importance of digital best practices has never been more evident in the not for profit sector. In fact, according to Blackbaud, two in five charity organizations stated that they planned to begin digital transformation projects post-COVID, after 87% said technology had helped them navigate the pandemic. What’s more, two-thirds claimed that their business had plans to invest further in the future.
ADVOCACY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A look at the future, and the present, of third-party delivery

This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast “A Deeper Dive” attempts to answer that question. Joe Guszkowski, RB’s senior technology editor, joins the podcast to discuss the service and some interesting data and trends. Third-party delivery took off during the pandemic. It provided a lifeline...
BUSINESS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Taking Down Commercial Banking Barriers With APIs

For many chief financial officers (CFOs), the pandemic drove home the merits of digital processes for saving for time and money. Even small businesses are pushing for efficiencies and accelerating cash flow with digitized accounting. As companies work toward making their operations more digital, some may struggle with ensuring even their own software programs play nicely with one another — let alone making sure they can easily integrate data from outside systems, such as their commercial banking partners’.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

The 5 Principles of Agile Software Development

Agile software development methods are one approach in the current software development trends. Scrum, eXtreme Programming, Feature Driven Development (FDD), Adaptive Software Development (ADD) Crystal, Crystal, Dynamic Systems Development (DSD), Lean Software Development, etc. The methods are selected according to the type of product/service to be developed. Agile methodology focuses on being highly responsive to changes at all phases of software development. In this blog, we will focus on five crucial principles of agile methodology.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy