Spark implements Agile work practices to embrace business change

The restaurant business is more digitally driven than ever, but online orders are still just one part of what should be a more holistic customer engagement strategy. Forty-one percent of all restaurant sales are now generated online, but the average restaurant customer regularly orders using an average of 2.7 channels, whether it is through their restaurants’ mobile apps, aggregators like GrubHub, UberEats or DoorDash, over the phone or on-site. It is not enough for restaurants to focus on improving their online ordering experience. They must give customers the same high-quality ordering experience no matter how they choose to place their orders.

RESTAURANTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO