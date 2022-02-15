Sony LinkBuds review

Sony Electronics Introduces LinkBuds, a New Frontier for Headphones. SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced a new way to enjoy favorite music, content, and experiences – all at once – with the innovative truly wireless LinkBuds1 headphones. Stay connected and aware at all times with the help of an open ring design with audio transparency, ultra-small super fit, and crystal-clear sound and call quality. By leveraging LinkBuds' unique design, sensors, and spatial sound technologies, Sony will create new sound experiences with our partners, with a focus on AR gaming, sound AR navigation, new work-from-home experiences, and quick access to music.
