Sony LinkBuds review

Tune into the outside world while listening to music when you have the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds with Alexa built-in. The unique open ring driver features an open central diaphragm, so you can chat with friends and connect with your surroundings, simultaneously. This design is perfect for gaming, listening to music, working from home, and more. Furthermore, the Sony LinkBuds utilize precise voice pickup technology and a noise-reduction algorithm to suppress ambient noise and extract voices clearly. As a result, you can use these wireless earbuds in noisy environments while offering high-quality calls. Finally, these buds boast an array of smart features. For example, Wide Area Tap lets you double or triple tap the buds to adjust playback. Or, if your hands are full, Speak-to-Chat automatically pauses music as soon as you start speaking to someone. Once you stop talking, the music starts playing automatically.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO