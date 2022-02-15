ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony LinkBuds review

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony is a headphone company. Sometimes that is easy to forget because Sony is also a camera company, a TV company, a gaming company and a bunch of other things. It's the maker of the premier active noise-canceling headphones and earbuds in the WH-1000XM4 and the WF-1000XM4, among other excellent audio...

www.gsmarena.com

CNET

Sony's snap-on PS5 covers reviewed: Adds a splash of console color

The PlayStation 5 still isn't easy to buy more than a year after it was released. And yet, if you happen to own one, Sony offers ways to customize it further. On a practical side, there are M.2 SSD drives that expand internal hard drive storage and are surprisingly easy to install for a few hundred dollars. But from a totally aesthetic angle, you can now change the PS5's color for $55.
VIDEO GAMES
The Press

Sony Electronics' LinkBuds wireless headphones (white version shown)

Sony Electronics Introduces LinkBuds, a New Frontier for Headphones. SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced a new way to enjoy favorite music, content, and experiences – all at once – with the innovative truly wireless LinkBuds1 headphones. Stay connected and aware at all times with the help of an open ring design with audio transparency, ultra-small super fit, and crystal-clear sound and call quality. By leveraging LinkBuds' unique design, sensors, and spatial sound technologies, Sony will create new sound experiences with our partners, with a focus on AR gaming, sound AR navigation, new work-from-home experiences, and quick access to music.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds with Alexa built-in feature a unique open ring design

Tune into the outside world while listening to music when you have the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds with Alexa built-in. The unique open ring driver features an open central diaphragm, so you can chat with friends and connect with your surroundings, simultaneously. This design is perfect for gaming, listening to music, working from home, and more. Furthermore, the Sony LinkBuds utilize precise voice pickup technology and a noise-reduction algorithm to suppress ambient noise and extract voices clearly. As a result, you can use these wireless earbuds in noisy environments while offering high-quality calls. Finally, these buds boast an array of smart features. For example, Wide Area Tap lets you double or triple tap the buds to adjust playback. Or, if your hands are full, Speak-to-Chat automatically pauses music as soon as you start speaking to someone. Once you stop talking, the music starts playing automatically.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earbuds#Reviewer#Sony Linkbuds
GeekyGadgets

Sony LinkBuds waterproof wireless earbuds €180

Sony has introduced its new LinkBuds wireless earbuds this week, featuring a unique open ring design to provide comfort and clarity whether you are making calls or listening to music. The design of the LinkBuds has been created to enable users to “tune into the outside world whenever you want, without compromising your listening experience”.
ELECTRONICS
Esquire

Sony's LinkBuds Are A Glimpse Into Our Inevitable, Always-Logged-On Future

I live in a stroller-heavy neighborhood. There are lots of babies. And high school kids, too. Come 2:30pm, the Zoomers are everywhere. They walk the sidewalks in packs, always behind their front-facing cameras, and it seems like more than half of their lives are archived on TikTok. Even when they’re congregating in huge crowds, blocking the crosswalk, loitering on our stoop, they have at least one appendage–or ear hole–tethered to the digital world.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Sony announces LinkBuds WFL-900 for an 'always on' sound experience

Imagine having earbuds that create the impression of a stereo playing in the background all the time. Sony today announced the Sony LinkBuds WFL-900 earbuds. The earbuds have a hole to let outside sound in, resulting in an “always-on” listening experience. The LinkBuds will cost $179 and are...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Sony Bravia X95J (XR-65X95J) review

The Sony Bravia X95J is a great upper-mid-range 4K HDR TV. It pairs lush 4K HDR performance with great HD upscaling, and beats ambient living room light with its X-Anti-Glare technology and high peak brightness. It’s not quite OLED levels of contrast, but if you’re after an ultra-bright TV that can sit in the middle of a well-lit living room, the Sony X95J is one of the best we’ve seen.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Fstoppers Reviews the Sony Xperia 5 III Smartphone for Photography

When I got asked to review a smartphone I had my doubts. I don’t believe a smartphone can be used for serious photography. But I realized it was an opportunity to see if my opinion was biased or not. I received the Sony Xperia 5 III to look closer at its photographic abilities.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Sony LinkBuds are official with a ring-like design for $179.99

Sony officially unveiled the new LinkBuds TWS earbuds with a new ring-like design. The unique shape and design provide an all-new listening experience, offering users a new solution that doesn’t need to be taken off while talking, gaming, or listening to music. Sony says that the mew TWS earbuds...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Sony announces open-style LinkBuds earbuds for $179.99

Sony is taking another crack at the open-style earbuds market. Today, the company is introducing its new LinkBuds, priced at $179.99, and it takes just one look at them to realize that these aren’t your everyday true wireless earbuds. The LinkBuds have a unique style, which Sony refers to as an “open ring design.”
ELECTRONICS

