A new leak has just revealed an upcoming audio product from Sony. These new hearables are the Linkbuds WF-L900 truly wireless earbuds that can be seen in two color variants. The news arrives from @TechInsiderBlog (Via NotebookCheck) who shared images of the upcoming earbuds on Twitter. Looking at these images, we can see that the new wireless earphones have a unique design. The leaked earbuds does not feature an ear tip, rather, the Linkbuds have two rings of holes. Furthermore, the main body contains a mic while the doughnut shaped segment will rest on top of user’s ear canal. This part stays in place thanks to a silicon tip.

