Jorge Masvidal isn’t giving Colby Covington any credit for their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 272 headliner on March 5, 2022. The bad blood runs deep between the top-ranked Welterweight contenders and it’s been a primary selling point for what is already an intriguing match up. Always outspoken, Covington has become one of the louder personalities in the division ... if not the loudest. But, since the former friends and American Top Team (ATT) teammates had their falling out, Masvidal has also reached a superstar status, which has led him to believe he’s the reason they’re being featured as a main attraction.

UFC ・ 19 HOURS AGO