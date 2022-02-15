KCC Approved Settlement Agreement

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege. The committee has sought a trove of data from the...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal. While a feared Russian invasion of...
In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
Allison Gollust, the CNN executive in a relationship that triggered the resignation this month of network President Jeff Zucker, has also resigned from the network, according to an email sent to staff members. Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN’s parent corporation, WarnerMedia, announced Gollust's resignation in the email Tuesday.
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sea levels around the United States will rise up to a foot over the next 30 years due to climate change, as much as they have risen in the previous century, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projected in a report on Tuesday. The study...
ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tou Thao, one of three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd's civil rights, testified on Wednesday that he trusted his ex-colleague Derek Chauvin knew what he was doing by kneeling on the handcuffed Black man's neck for more than nine minutes in a deadly 2020 arrest.
The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
(CNN) — Kamila Valieva -- the teenage Russian figure skater at the center of a doping controversy roiling the Beijing Olympics -- had three substances that can be used to aid the heart in her testing sample, according to a report in the New York Times, which cited an exhibit filed in a Sunday hearing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
