A 31-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after authorities say he stabbed his former girlfriend and her father at a home in South River last week. Jonathan Deavereaux, of Plainsboro, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as aggravated assault, weapons offenses and violating a final restraining orders, South River police said Tuesday.

SOUTH RIVER, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO