West Elk And Eureka Wrestlers To Battle At Douglass Regional

Macksville (10-6, 1-1 CPL) led 16-6 after the first quarter eight minutes before outscoring the Kinsley Coyotes 13-7 in the second quarter for a 29-17 advantage at halftime From there, the Lady Stangs were able to widen their lead on their way to the 37-point win. Kambry Adams led the Lady Stangs with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals. Mayce Russell added 13 points, 3 assists and 7 steals. Senior Abi Ibarra ended with 6 points, 7 steals, and 3 assists. Junior Joselin Garcia added 9 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and 5 steals. The Lady Stangs’ next match-up is against the Lady Aces of Bucklin.
Comments / 0