West Elk And Eureka Wrestlers To Battle At Douglass Regional

County wrestling teams went to battle this weekend against individual district hopefuls at their different divisional tournaments. Hillsdale and Jonesville traveled to Adrian Madison to face off against multiple opponents for an opportunity to advance to the regional tournament. Reading and Camden-Frontier headed to Union City for a D4 district tournament. 18 County wrestlers were able to qualify for the regional tournament after earning medals at their individual district tournaments. Here are the qualifiers for each team and where they will be wrestling this weekend for a chance to qualify for the State tournament.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO