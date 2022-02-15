SURPRISE! Rihanna struggled to keep pregnancy a secret from her friends: ‘They were all shocked’ The singer says she was surprised when she first found out about her pregnancy, “I was like, ‘This is not for real, right?’”

Rihanna surprised everyone when she first announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, keeping it a secret from the public despite online rumors suggesting the singer was expecting a baby.

And while Rihanna did a great job hiding the pregnancy from her fans and followers, she struggled to keep it a secret from her inner circle of friends.

During her recent red carpet appearance, the billionaire revealed that it was hard to keep it under wraps because she is always around her “posse.”

“It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they’re around me, they know my habits,” she explained, revealing that her friends kept asking “You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?,” all while she was “eating all the things I’m not used to eating.”

“They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well,” Rihanna shared.

The artist says she is excited to celebrate and share the joy with everyone now that the secret is out, and giving fans hope about a new album, as she says she is still working on new music.

Rihanna says she was surprised when she first found out about her pregnancy, “I was like, ‘This is not for real, right?’” adding that she didn’t want to “get too excited too soon, because it’s great news, but you... want to see that it’s going to see its way through. And I’m so glad that we’re this far along.”