The 49ers are entering the offseason intending to trade Jimmy Garoppolo and begin the Trey Lance era in full. Garoppolo's exit from San Francisco isn't written in stone, but it would be a stunning turn of events to see the 30-year-old signal-caller back in Santa Clara next season. Garoppolo's future in San Francisco is relatively clear. But where he lands and what the 49ers bring back for him is impossible to gauge.

