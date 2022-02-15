ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

GREENWOOD COUNTY COURT NEWS

eurekaherald.com
 1 day ago

Civil CourtBoard of Greenwood County Commissioners vs. Richard W. Martindale and...

www.eurekaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Greenwood County, KS
Government
County
Greenwood County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Real Property#Block G
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy