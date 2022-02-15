Five Place At Bulldog Classic Tournament

The Fighting Scoys boys bowling team won the 2022 Class 3-A NC High School bowling state championships in Shallotte on Friday, while the Lady Scots earned a third-place finish behind Kate Carter, who took fourth place in the state individual competition.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coach Dawn Thornton talks about the policing of Sydney Carter and other black women coaches.
The post UAPB’s Dawn Thornton talks Sydney Carter, balancing love and coaching appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association presents is Girls State Tournament this weekend. Five area wrestlers are in the event which starts Saturday at Hillard Davidson high school. Emily Flynn of Hubbard and Olive Karam of Champion are district champs. Also competing are Lexi Beadle of Boardman & Bailey...
Congratulations on a very successful wrestling season to our wrestlers, Coach Rhoades, Coach Keller, and Coach Bauer! We are extremely proud of you! The team set records for being the first Lower State Champions in school history and having the most wins in a season, 29 wins. In addition, we would like to recognize the following wrestlers for winning their matches on Saturday: Alex Rush, Tyler Williams, Ethan Dawson, Pedro Kinard, Roman Wadford, and Austin Nichols.
Five MFL MarMac wrestlers are headed to the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Tournament. Bryce Radloff (left) qualified at 138 pounds, Karter Decker at 160, Gabe McGeough at 152, Kashton Mathis at 170 and Tristen Koehn at 145. The wrestlers are pictured with coaches Chip McGeough (back, left), Collin Stubbs, Chet Bachman, Mike Meyer, Tracy Decker and Travis Johnson. (Photos by Audrey Posten)
The Rock Port 3rd and 4th grade basketball team traveled to Barnard, Missouri, on Saturday, February 12, 2022. The team placed second behind Jefferson. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Kaden Perry, Cy Vogler, Andy Meyerkorth, Eli Meyerkorth, and Kipton Waigand; and back row – Ethan Hunter, Mason Hale, Isaac Dougherty, Jack Bailey, and Locke Chaney.
The Minden Whippets boys wrestling team hosted the Class B-3 District meet on Feb. 11-12 at Minden High School. The Whippets were able to punch six tickets to the 2022 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships set for Feb. 17-19 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Minden will be represented at...
Twenty-one B-W high schoolers competed in UWRF’s Science Olympiad Border Battle Saturday, Jan. 22. Wisconsin Science Olympiad is a rigorous team competition that applies the principles of STEM Education within 28 events pertaining to various scientific disciplines, including Earth Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Engineering. Congratulations to the team on earning the fourth place trophy in their division; the Varsity team also earned seventh place overall when compared with both the large and small schools (49 teams total)!
With the Clark Tournament canceled due to concerns stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, high school basketball teams across Central Mass. will play in a different tourney this February: the CMASS Basketball Classic. In a press release sent by Nipmuc Regional athletic director Chris Schmidt Monday morning, Schmidt explained the...
The boy’s golf team left with a total of 380 after a solid performance. From left to right Dillon Stech (103), Brady Henke (91), Hudson Ervin (90), Weston Pavlik (99), and Wyatt Lacina (100). Courtesy ...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A first ever pro arm wrestling tournament will take place at Big J’s Roadhouse in Humboldt this coming Friday and Saturday. Event organizer Dean Marshall joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All...
A first-place finish at the 4A regional wrestling tournament last weekend was testament to the hard work Glenwood Springs High School senior Ray Rosenmerkel and sophomore Leobardo Meraz have put in to earn a trip to state this week. After a back injury sidelined him his sophomore year, and with...
Lockport, Ill. – The UAB bowling team placed fourth in its second tournament of the 2022 spring season at the Flyer Classic, hosted by Lewis University. Junior Katie Hurley received Tournament MVP honors after placing first overall individually. The Blazers opened up with baker games on Friday. UAB swept...
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico – (Wire reports) The Ole Miss men's golf team wrapped up round two of the Puerto Rico Classic on Monday with a team score of 276 (-12) to remain in eighth place heading into Tuesday's final round of play. Logging a total of 26 birdies as a team on the day, the Rebels concluded round two leading the field in par-3 scoring (-8). Now scoring at 22-under as a team on the week, Ole Miss will look to make a late jump up the leaderboard in the tournament finale on Tuesday.
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Former ATP Tour player Eric Butorac, a 2003 graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College, has been named Tournament Director of the Western & Southern Open. Butorac, who won 18 doubles titles during his playing career, will be the 32nd person to hold the position of Tournament Director since the Western & Southern Open started in 1899. He served as the event’s Assistant Tournament Director in 2021 and has been USTA Director, Professional Tennis Operations and Player Relations since 2016.
Since eighth grade, Flowery Branch’s Seth Larson has aimed to be part of a very elite group. After winning the 160 pound state championship for Class 4A on Feb. 11, he’s half way there. With two state titles under his belt at the GHSA state meet, the sophomore...
Mission-Charlo’s Canyon Sargent pinned Manhattan’s Cyrus Richardson in his final match of the season to secure fifth place at 170 pounds in the class B/C state wrestling tournament at Billings last weekend. Sargent finished the season with a 36-10 record. Along with Sargent, the Bulldogs sent Kody Dillard...
NEW ORLEANS — Keyed by a 1-under-par 71 from Camryn Carreon on Tuesday, the UTSA women's golf team moved up two spots and into sole possession of third place on the final day of the Tulane Classic at English Turn Golf and Country Club (par 72/6,178 yards). Carreon's 71...
In several key spots, first-year St. Joseph baseball coach Bryan Madsen said, the Knights are as green as the St. Joseph school colors. “Four of our starters are underclassmen,” Madsen said after Lompoc beat St. Joseph 5-2 in a scrimmage at St. Joseph Saturday.
