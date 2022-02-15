Five Place At Bulldog Classic Tournament

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico – (Wire reports) The Ole Miss men's golf team wrapped up round two of the Puerto Rico Classic on Monday with a team score of 276 (-12) to remain in eighth place heading into Tuesday's final round of play. Logging a total of 26 birdies as a team on the day, the Rebels concluded round two leading the field in par-3 scoring (-8). Now scoring at 22-under as a team on the week, Ole Miss will look to make a late jump up the leaderboard in the tournament finale on Tuesday.

