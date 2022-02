This weekend The Wobbly Barn will be rocking because Lifespeed makes their long, anticipated return after the pandemic break. The band just celebrated their 20th year in the music business. I’ve seen them play for most of those years but this will be my first time working alongside them and I couldn’t be happier. This Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. will be their only Killington appearances this season so I highly recommend you don’t miss this show. I had an awesome phone chat with Bobby August (lead vocals/bass guitar/keyboards) and James McGill (lead vocals/lead and rhythm guitars). I’ve known both of them for years but August I’ve known since 1997. They’ll be joined by Rob Muller (lead vocals/lead and rhythm guitars) and T Bodnar (lead vocals/drums). Also in the band, but not making the trip, is Sean Patrick, a lead vocalist and acoustic guitarist. (Lifespeed is asking for prayers for him in his fight against cancer. He’ll be back with the band soon, doing what he does best which is commanding the crowd because he’s a great front man.)

KILLINGTON, VT ・ 7 DAYS AGO