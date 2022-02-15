ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New England Patriots Docuseries “The Dynasty” Coming to Apple TV+

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has ordered docuseries “The Dynasty” about the New England Patriots, it announced Tuesday. The 10-part docuseries will cover the 20-year story during which Quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft led the NFL team to greatness. Apple TV+ Orders New England Patriots...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski Weigh In On Potential For Tom Brady Returning To NFL

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is retired. For now. We think. When it comes to a potential comeback, the 44-year-old said “never say never.” So for now, nobody is saying never. Not with Tom Brady. That includes two of his closest football friends, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Both players can lay claim to being among the small group of Brady’s favorite pass catchers, so both have opinions that carry a little bit more weight than most regarding the potential for a football-playing future for Brady. Both players think it’s possible that Brady plays again. But each guy has a different take. “The...
NFL
The Spun

Just In: TV Ratings Are Out For Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, garnered absolutely massive television ratings on NBC. Just moments ago, the TV ratings for Super Bowl LVI were released. The NBC stream had 99.18 million viewers. There were an additional 1.03 million viewers on Telemundo. That’s a total of 100.21 million viewers for the biggest game in American sports.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Brian Grazer
Person
Magic Johnson
NESN

Will Rob Gronkowski Keep Playing In 2022? Tom Brady Weighs In

Tom Brady retired from the NFL last month (at least temporarily). Will his longtime tight end ride into the sunset, as well?. Brady shared his thoughts on Gronkowski’s future during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “I don’t know (if he’ll keep playing),” Brady...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals His Hope For Rob Gronkowski’s Future

Tom Brady doesn’t sound like someone who wants Rob Gronkowski to retire. Brady spoke on his SiriusXM podcast and thinks that Gronkowski can still play for the foreseeable future. “I don’t know. I certainly hope (he plays). I mean, I’ve watched him basically practice and play since he started...
NFL
CinemaBlend

Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Broke Up, And The Reason Reportedly Has Nothing To Do With Covid

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having an unexpected month. His NFL football team lost (at home) in the playoffs, costing them all a trip to the Super Bowl. Then, following the loss, Rodgers was named the MVP of the season – because that award is about the regular season, during which Rodgers was pretty spectacular. Now, adding to that roller coaster of emotions, it is being reported that Rodgers and his Hollywood fiancee Shailene Woodley are calling it quits, and the reasons have nothing to do with his stance on vaccinations.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NFL Announces MVP of Championship Game

The MVP of Super Bowl LVI has been named. Following the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, the NFL announced that Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named MVP. He finished the night with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Kupp's final catch of the game was the game-winning TD which came with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#Nfl Films#American Football#The New York Times#Chicago Bulls#The World Surf League#New England Patriots Star
HOLAUSA

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady gave each other the sweetest, sustainable Valentine’s Day gifts

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady celebrated Valentine’s Day by gifting each other the sweetest sustainable presents- trees. The couple shared adorable selfies on Instagram along with the gift of tree planting by The Nature Conservancy’s campaign to plant a billion trees across the planet. “Happy Valentine’s day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let’s grow some love and make the world greener! Te amo” the model wrote in the caption.
NFL
Apple Insider

Season two of Apple TV+ docuseries 'Dear...' coming on March 4

Apple TV+ on Friday debuted the official trailer for the second season of its unscripted series "Dear...," which is arriving on the streaming on March 4. The series, which is from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler, spotlights "internationally recognized leaders, entertainers and athletes" through intimate letters from fans.
TV SERIES
Awful Announcing

Apple TV+ officially announces ‘They Call Me Magic’ docuseries, premiering April 22nd

The long-rumored Magic Johnson docuseries, won by Apple in November, will premiere on April 22nd, the company announced Friday. The four-part docuseries, entitled They Call Me Magic, will be available globally on Apple TV+. Here’s a description. With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s remarkable journey from...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Spun

Boomer Esiason Reveals His Prediction For Tom Brady

Ever since Tom Brady announced his retirement decision, fans and analysts from around the league have all been asking the same question. Boomer Esiason is one of the many folks who believe Brady will ultimately step back out onto the gridiron. The former NFL quarterback cited TB12’s competitive nature and big-money contracts as reasons why he’ll return to the game.
NFL
Mac Observer

“Severance”: Apple TV+ Show Inspired by ‘Corporate Misery’

Forthcoming Apple TV+ series “Severance” was prompted by the creator’s own experience of corporate life. Dan Erickson, who also serves as showrunner, explained to Variety that a particularly grim office job got him thinking about separating his work life and his home life, as happens to characters in the show.
TV SERIES
US Magazine

Shailene Woodley Splits From Fiance Aaron Rodgers After Whirlwind Engagement

Closing their chapter. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have split following their whirlwind engagement. Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the twosome are over, with one source noting that they “haven’t been spending any time together” in recent weeks. “Shailene has been super busy with work,”...
NFL
NBC Sports

Read: Josh McDaniels takes out full-page Globe ad to thank Patriots

If New England Patriots fans want a pick-me-up Wednesday morning, they'll want to grab a copy of The Boston Globe. Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, took out a full-page ad in Wednesday's Globe to send a heartfelt tribute to his longtime NFL home.
NFL
Mac Observer

With Series Over, Apple TV+ Celebrates “Dickinson”

Apple TV+ series series “Dickinson” has come to an end after three seasons. However, a collection of new videos celebrates all aspects of the show, in which Hailee Steinfeld starred as the American poet. “Dickinson” in Apple TV+ – A Story of Family, Genius, and Love.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Rob Gronkowski Likely To Retire From Football Now That Tom Brady Has Left The NFL

Will Rob Gronkowski return to or retire from football? Sources are revealing the behind-the-scenes details to us EXCLUSIVELY about the football player’s future plans. After Tom Brady‘s “difficult” retirement announcement at the beginning of February, fans are now wondering if his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate, Rob Gronkowski, will follow suite. Rob is currently a free agent, meaning he can pick his next location should he decide to keep playing. “Gronk had a taste of retired life that involved the WWE, television and commercial opportunities but was swayed back by his friend Tom Brady,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. And now that Tom is gone, and Rob is a free agent and still young, he is leaning towards retiring again and going back to TV and other analyst opportunities.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy