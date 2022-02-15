New England Patriots Docuseries “The Dynasty” Coming to Apple TV+

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is retired. For now. We think. When it comes to a potential comeback, the 44-year-old said “never say never.” So for now, nobody is saying never. Not with Tom Brady. That includes two of his closest football friends, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Both players can lay claim to being among the small group of Brady’s favorite pass catchers, so both have opinions that carry a little bit more weight than most regarding the potential for a football-playing future for Brady. Both players think it’s possible that Brady plays again. But each guy has a different take. “The...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO