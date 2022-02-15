ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Harmony Sunflowers 4-H Club

eurekaherald.com
 1 day ago

The monthly meeting of the Harmony Sunflowers was called to order...

www.eurekaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley News

Noli Indian School 4-H Club program welcomes donation

The now-defunct Soboba Livestock Association found a way to continue its original mission of education by donating funds to Noli Indian School’s 4-H Club program. Formed July 28, 1977, with about 30 members, the association’s founding officers were President Marion Silvas Sr., Vice President Norbit Arres, Secretary Donna Silvas and Treasurer Marian Chacon.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Salina Post

Smoky View 4-H Club report for January 2022

The Smoky View 4-H Club decided on a fair theme suggestion for the Tri-Rivers Fair and Ottawa County Fair. The club had many fair themes to choose from, some of which were “Sunflower Showdown” and “Sew It, Show It, Grow It.” In the end, the club members decided that their fair theme suggestion would be “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

New club puts 4-H pledge to action through community service

MARION -- The third H in 4-H motto is pledging hands to greater service. That's exactly what a local 4-H Club is doing as they make a difference through community projects. Clover Hunters is the newest 4-H Club in Marion, and they have hit the ground running as they give back to their community in a variety of ways.
MARION, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmony#4 H Club#The Harmony Sunflowers#The Flag Salute#Pledge
sjnewsonline.com

Glendale Reapers 4-H Club celebrates holiday cheer

The Glendale Reapers 4-H Club started out December 11, 2021 by filling food boxes at the Pratt county Food Bank. When we were done we proceeded to our club meeting. President Haley Spitzer called the meeting of the Glendale Reapers 4-H club to order. Hayden Riffey led the flag salute...
PRATT, KS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Young 4-H kids shine at the county fair

LAKE PLACID — The young Lake Placid 4-H Clovers, led by organizational leader and mentor Paula Sapp, took their rabbits, goats, hogs and cattle to auction at the Highlands County Fair auction Thursday night. Lake Placid 4-H exhibitors brought 19 hogs, 12 cattle, three goats, and one rabbit to...
LAKE PLACID, FL
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Local 4-H students present at Chisholm Trail District 4-H Day

Marion and Dickinson County 4-H members gathered together on Saturday to show off their presentation skills at the annual 4-H Day. “4-H day is a chance for our 4-H members to practice their presentation skills and we have several different categories including public presentations, like project talks, demonstrations and public speaking, as well as drama, dance and music,” Family and Youth Development Agent for Dickinson County Jill Martinson said.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
southeastiowaunion.com

4-H Senior Feature: Haylie Trowbridge

Washington County 4-H honors its senior leaders who are making a difference in their community. Today the spotlight shines on Haylie Trowbridge. Projects: Horse- 9 years, dogs- 6 years, photography- 6 years. 4-H Activities: ELITE Project Team, County Council, 4-H office intern, Horse & Pony President (2020-2021) (2021-2022) Special 4-H...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
southeastiowaunion.com

4-H Bucket Bottle members kick off year

Twenty-six Washington County 4-H’ers involved in the bucket bottle project gathered on Feb. 1 to kick off their project season. Bucket Bottle calf projects can be born between Jan. 1 and April 30, so some of the 4-Hers have already started their projects. Members heard from 4-H volunteer project...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
University of Florida

4-H: Head, HEART, Hands, and Health

When people unfamiliar with 4-H are introduced to our organization, they may hear the name and see the clover emblem with an H on each of the four leaves and wonder “What do those H’s stand for?”. Head, Heart, Hands, and Health are the four H’s in 4‑H,...
ADVOCACY
southeastiowaunion.com

4-H Senior Feature: Anna Nafziger

Washington County 4-H honors its senior leaders who are making a difference in their community. Today the spotlight shines on Anna Nafziger. Projects: Sheep, Communication, Photography, Food & Nutrition, Cattle, Home Improvement, Self-Determined. 4-H Activities: Club level activities, ELITE/County Council, Youth Conference, Livestock Judging. Special 4-H memory/highlight: While 4-H brings...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Willits News

Mendocino County 4-H youth present their passion

Young people from across Mendocino County will gather to share their passion at the annual 4-H Presentation Day this Saturday, Feb. 5. The event has been moved to an online format due to COVID. The 4-H youth development program is structured around a “youth led” approach, allowing participants to build...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Dickinson Press

Pigs in a blanket: 4-H fundraiser breakfast Sunday in Killdeer

KILLDEER, N.D. — Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Dunn County North Dakota State University Extension will host its annual 4-H breakfast fundraiser at the Killdeer Saddle Club Building. This breakfast was a tradition in the Dunn County community for more than three decades until it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronvirus pandemic. Dunn County Extension Agent Becca Yarger, who helped organize the event, said they’re excited to bring it back and expect a turnout of 500 to 800 people.
KILLDEER, ND
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Sugar-Salem School District receives 90 emergency backpacks via 4-H club

Sugar-Salem School District students have Newdale's 4-H Sheep Club to thank for new emergency backpacks now found in each of the district's 90 classrooms. The backpacks come with everything from a tarp, work gloves, toilet paper, flashlights and card games. Such were given to help teachers should the school district ever be forced into lockdown.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
thestokesnews.com

4-H News

The School Skippers 4-H Club’s January service project was collecting donations for the Animal Adoption Center at the Friends of Stokes Shelter in Meadows. On Jan. 28, the School Skippers 4-H Club members continued their civic education theme for this school year by visiting the Community Services Building in Danbury.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
pinebluffspost.com

Tagging with the 4-H and FFA

At the start of the year they are getting ready for the fair and other shows. At the Bluffs Veterinary Clinic on January 22nd in Pine Bluffs it was a day of tagging for the 4-H and Future Farmers of America, (FFA). The other one was in Cheyenne. This is a day for the beef to be tagged.
PINE BLUFFS, WY
Star-Herald

Celebrating 4-H Spirit Day

February is 4-H month across the state of Nebraska and it kicked off with ‘show your 4-H spirit day’ on Feb. 2. 4-H is a youth development program where adult volunteers provide positive, hands-on, fun and educational opportunities for ages five to 19. It is the largest youth development organization involving over 140,000 young people across Nebraska through clubs, camps, school enrichment, after school activities, special interest areas and clover kid programs. There are a vast amount of 4-H projects available including live animals, static exhibits, community service and leadership.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
Star-Herald

Celebrate Nebraska 4-H month in February

Happy Nebraska 4-H Month! During the month of February 4-Hers in Nebraska celebrate all that 4-H has to offer by taking the time to thank volunteers, sponsors and donors of the 4-H program. Youth also have the opportunity to plan a community service-learning project. Box Butte County is proud to provide opportunities for all youth to belong, and we invite you to celebrate with us this month by showing your 4-H spirit on social media and in your community!
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy