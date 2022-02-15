Harmony Sunflowers 4-H Club

KILLDEER, N.D. — Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Dunn County North Dakota State University Extension will host its annual 4-H breakfast fundraiser at the Killdeer Saddle Club Building. This breakfast was a tradition in the Dunn County community for more than three decades until it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronvirus pandemic. Dunn County Extension Agent Becca Yarger, who helped organize the event, said they’re excited to bring it back and expect a turnout of 500 to 800 people.

