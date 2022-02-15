Harmony Sunflowers 4-H Club

February is 4-H month across the state of Nebraska and it kicked off with ‘show your 4-H spirit day’ on Feb. 2. 4-H is a youth development program where adult volunteers provide positive, hands-on, fun and educational opportunities for ages five to 19. It is the largest youth development organization involving over 140,000 young people across Nebraska through clubs, camps, school enrichment, after school activities, special interest areas and clover kid programs. There are a vast amount of 4-H projects available including live animals, static exhibits, community service and leadership.
