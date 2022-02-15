ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Woman facing charges after shooting at Little Rock apartments

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isUrg_0eFHE8Ck00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One woman is facing charges after a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to 6310 Colonel Glenn Road in reference to a shooting just after 3:30 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said the victim told them that she was shot by 57-year-old Twila Pace in a nearby apartment.

Police: 22-year-old woman killed in Bryant shooting

Officers said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers said Pace was taken into custody after finding her in another apartment. She is currently being held without bond and facing multiple charges including first-degree battery and terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
KARK 4 News

Ashley County Sheriff’s Office searching for escapee

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ashley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 29-year-old Teairroine Stanley, who escaped while on a doctor’s visit at the Hamburg Health Clinic. Stanley’s last known location was on South Cherry Street in the Deer Run apartment area. He was also last seen wearing white thermal pants and shirtless. If […]
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARK 4 News

Little Rock PD: Downtown shooting kills one, injures two

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police officers are investigating a downtown shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. Officers were called about shots fired in the area of E. 7th and S. Scott just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. The city’s homicide unit has been called to investigate. This is Little Rock’s […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy