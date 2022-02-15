Woman facing charges after shooting at Little Rock apartments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One woman is facing charges after a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to 6310 Colonel Glenn Road in reference to a shooting just after 3:30 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said the victim told them that she was shot by 57-year-old Twila Pace in a nearby apartment.

Officers said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers said Pace was taken into custody after finding her in another apartment. She is currently being held without bond and facing multiple charges including first-degree battery and terroristic threatening.

